Woodbury girls hockey hopes to hang banners, from conference to state, in 2026

A longtime youth and girls hockey coach, there is little Woodbury High girls coach Scott Waldo has not seen.

But he admits, readily and happily, that he did not anticipate the Royals’ burst out of the gates this season. Through 13 games, Woodbury is 12-0-1, allowing just 11 total goals. They’ve held opponents to one or fewer goals 10 times, with six of their wins being shutouts.

“I never saw this coming,” Waldo said.

After back-to-back 20-plus victory seasons, it’s no surprise Woodbury’s girls hockey program is having success. That standard has been set. But the Royals had some questions to answer coming into the season.

“We lost a few players [to graduation], have a couple of new coaches, had to jump up a few eighth- and ninth-graders,” Waldo said. “But we have some good leadership, and that’s made a difference.”