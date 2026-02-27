Lakeville South carries heavy emotion into boys hockey state tournament

ROCHESTER – As Lakeville South celebrated its latest trip to the boys hockey state tournament, senior captain Carter Ernst took a moment to praise the coach who wasn’t there.

On Jan. 28, the Lakeville school district placed head coach Josh Storm on leave. Storm, who also teaches physical education at South, was cleared to teach but remains on leave as a coach, pending a weeks-long investigation.

“It’s tough, definitely unfortunate,” Ernst said Thursday, Feb. 26, following his team’s section championship victory that advanced the Cougars into the state quarterfinals. “He is one of my favorite coaches, but you can’t let that be a distraction. We have Kurt Weber on the bench, and he’s been phenomenal.”

On Feb. 10, Lakeville South announced that Weber, its girls hockey head coach, would fill in as interim boys coach for the rest of the season. Players have responded, winning the Class 2A, Section 1 title with some of their best hockey of the season.

This would have been Storm’s fourth trip to the state tournament at South in his five seasons, but now Weber is in charge of a team and assistant coaching staff that includes Storm’s brother, Ben.

“By the end of the year, I’m not going to change anything,” Weber said. “But with the turmoil and upsetting of the apple cart, a lot of those kids just needed some stability. For me, the kids have been phenomenal.”

Coaching players hard

The school district, citing employee privacy, has not stated a reason for the investigation into Josh Storm. Sources familiar with the situation have said Storm had times when he lost his temper, pointing specifically to a profane postgame tongue-lashing he gave players on the team bus following their 3-0 loss at Grand Rapids on Jan. 16.

Lakeville South assistant coach Brent Cullaton described Storm’s other side.