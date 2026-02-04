Skip to main content
Strib Varsity Homepage

Lakeville South boys hockey coach reinstated for teaching position, not yet permitted to return to team

Josh Storm remains under investigation by the Lakeville Area School District for reasons not yet stated.

Lakeville South boys hockey coach Josh Storm was reinstated as a teacher Wednesday, Feb. 4, while the district continues to determine whether to keep him as the school’s head coach, a source familiar with the situation told the Minnesota Star Tribune. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Comment

By Joe Christensen

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Lakeville South boys hockey coach Josh Storm was reinstated as a teacher on Wednesday, Feb. 4, while the district continues to determine whether to keep him as the school’s head coach, a source familiar with the situation told the Minnesota Star Tribune.

The Lakeville Area School District put Storm on administrative leave as both a coach and teacher, pending an investigation, on Jan. 28, with no reason publicly stated.

Storm, a physical education teacher at South, met with district officials Wednesday, the source said, but it remained uncertain when a final decision will be announced.

Recent Coverage

“I am able to confirm he is still on administrative leave from his coaching position,” district communications director Grace Olson said.

Storm, 44, guided the Cougars to the state tournament in three of his first four years. The Cougars are 8-10-2 this season.

Storm graduated from Lakeville High School in 2000 and went on to play hockey and baseball at Bethel. He had a 10-year run as Owatonna’s coach before replacing Janne Kivihalme as South’s coach for the 2021-22 season. Kivihalme had led South to the state tournament in each of his three seasons, as the program has been a perennial Section 1 power.

Comment

About the Author

Joe Christensen

Strib Varsity Enterprise Reporter

Joe Christensen is our Strib Varsity Enterprise Reporter and moved into this position after several years as an editor. Joe graduated from the University of Minnesota and spent 15 years covering Major League Baseball, including stops at the Riverside Press-Enterprise and Baltimore Sun. He joined the Minnesota Star Tribune in 2005.

See More
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Boys Hockey

Winter sports state tournament guide: Storylines to know

Strib Varsity

Minnesota Top 25: Strib Varsity’s statewide boys hockey ranking

Boys Hockey

Comments