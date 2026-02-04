Lakeville South boys hockey coach reinstated for teaching position, not yet permitted to return to team

Lakeville South boys hockey coach Josh Storm was reinstated as a teacher on Wednesday, Feb. 4, while the district continues to determine whether to keep him as the school’s head coach, a source familiar with the situation told the Minnesota Star Tribune.

The Lakeville Area School District put Storm on administrative leave as both a coach and teacher, pending an investigation, on Jan. 28, with no reason publicly stated.

Storm, a physical education teacher at South, met with district officials Wednesday, the source said, but it remained uncertain when a final decision will be announced.