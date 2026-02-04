Skip to main content
Winter sports state tournament guide: Storylines to know

Here’s a road map for fans of high school sports as winter sports state tournaments get underway.

The Benilde-St. Margaret’s celebrates winning first place in the MSHSL Class AA 2025 Jazz Dance Team State Finals at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn. on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Joe Gunther

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Starting Feb. 10, schools across the state will compete for state titles in multiple sports, from skiing to basketball, during a six-week stretch of championships run by the Minnesota State High School League.

Here’s your road map to the best story lines.

Boys Alpine and Nordic Skiing; Girls Alpine and Nordic Skiing

When: Feb. 10-12

Where: Giant’s Ridge, Biwabik

What to Know: Three two-time state title winners began the season as the favorites to win another championship. As we near section tournaments, only one will likely get the opportunity.

In January, U.S. Ski & Snowboard announced two-time defending Nordic state champion Linnea Ousdigian was selected to represent the U.S. at the U18 Scandinavian SuperTrip in Trondheim, Norway, and Ulricehamn, Sweden, through Feb. 8. That could impact her competing at section and state tournaments.

Boys’ Nordic skier Logan Drevlow has battled injuries all season that have kept him out of competitions and may cause him to miss the section and state meets.

That leaves Taylor Voigt. The girls’ alpine skier won the state meet in 2025 and 2023. She is the favorite to repeat.

Jazz and High Kick Dance

When: Feb. 13-14

Where: Target Center, Minneapolis

What to Know: Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd is looking for consecutive sweeps in Class 1A state dance competitions. Benilde-St. Margaret’s is going for a three-peat in the Class 2A Jazz competition. Last season, Eastview won its 23rd dance state title as the Class 3A Jazz champion. Brainerd and Totino-Grace won the won the Class 3A and 2A, respectively, in high kick last season.

Girls Hockey

When: Feb. 18-21

Where: Grand Casino Arena and TRIA Rink, St. Paul

What to Know: Hill-Murray, last season’s Class 2A state champion, is the top-ranked team in the Minnesota Top 25. Defending Class 1A state champion Dodge County is the third team in their class in the Minnesota Top 25. Breck slid past Warroad to be the highest ranked Class 1A team.

Gymnastics

When: Feb. 20-21

Where: Roy Wilkins Auditorium, St. Paul

What to Know: Monticello is making the most of their jump up to Class 2A. They finished second in the Class 1A state meet last season. They have been the No. 1 ranked team in Class 2A all season. The team that beat the Magic in last season’s state meet, Detroit Lakes, is on the verge of consecutive Class 1A state titles. They have been the No. 1 team in Class 1A all season.

Wrestling

When: Feb. 25-28

Where: Grand Casino Arena, St. Paul

What to Know: Class 2A will once again be the class to watch. Section 1 holds the No. 1, 2 and 6-rated teams in the state. Simley is the top ranked team. Kasson-Mantorville is No. 2. The two teams won every Class 2A state title from 2008 to 2024. Watertown-Mayer, last season’s champion, is No. 5 in the poll. St. Michael-Albertville has been the No. 1 ranked team in Class 3A, which puts them in position to win a third straight title. Class 1A defending state champion Staples-Motley has been the top ranked team all season. Apple Valley has been the top-ranked girls’ team since displacing Forest Lake in early December.

Boys Swimming and Diving

When: Feb. 26-28

Where: Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center, Minneapolis

What to Know: Edina can win its third straight and seventh Class 2A state title in the last eight seasons. St. Thomas Academy can repeat as Class 1A champions for the first time since winning five straight titles from 2012-2016. Last season’s victory by the Cadets ended an eight-year run by Breck/Blake.

Adapted Hockey

When: Feb. 27-28

Where: Bloomington Jefferson High School, Bloomington

What to Know: Brainerd capped off an undefeated season with a state championship in the PI division last year. Led by a pair of players with at least three years of eligibility remaining, a dynasty may be beginning for Brainerd. New Prague/Tri-County United/Le Sueur-Henderson/Belle Plaine/Jordan has been in the championship game of the CI division in each of the last four years with victories in 2025 and 2022.

Boys Hockey

When: March 4-7

Where: Grand Casino Arena, St. Paul

What to Know: Moorhead and Minnetonka have won two of the last three state Class 2A titles. The Spuds and Skippers battled back and forth this season for the top ranking in the Minnesota Top 25. In Class 1A, Hibbing is the favorite to win the title. Right behind them in the top 25 are Hermantown and Duluth Marshall.

Girls Basketball

When: March 11-14

Where: Williams Arena and Maturi Pavilion, Minneapolis and Gangelhoff Center, St. Paul

What to Know: Hopkins is one of the favorites to win Class 4A. Wayzata, however, claimed the top spot in the most recent coach’s poll. The Lake Conference boasts three of the top five teams in the class. Orono has held the top ranking in Class 3A for several weeks. The Trojans are the favorites to unseat defending state champion Benilde-St. Margaret’s. Class 2A is the most intriguing class once again: Providence Academy has been the top ranked team all season, but Crosby-Ironton, led by state scoring record holder Tori Oehrlein, will challenge the Lions. In Class 1A, Mountain Iron-Buhl and Sleepy Eye Saint Mary’s are undefeated and ranked No. 1 and No. 2 all season.

Boys Basketball

When: March 24-28

Where: Williams Arena and Target Center, Minneapolis and Gangelhoff Center, St. Paul

What to Know: Tartan and Wayzata are tied for the top spot in the Class 4A coach’s poll. The Titans are undefeated and the Trojans are the defending champs. Last year’s champ in Class 3A, Alexandria, moved up to Class 4A, allowing Totino-Grace and Richfield to claim the No. 1 ranking most of the season. Belle Plaine was the top team in Class 2A, but fell in the most recent coach’s poll. Goodhue moved into the top spot and undefeated Morris jumped up to No. 2. Class 1A boasts three undefeated teams. Henning, Red Lake County and Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton hold the top three spots in the coach’s poll.

