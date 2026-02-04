Winter sports state tournament guide: Storylines to know

Starting Feb. 10, schools across the state will compete for state titles in multiple sports, from skiing to basketball, during a six-week stretch of championships run by the Minnesota State High School League.

Here’s your road map to the best story lines.

When: Feb. 10-12

Where: Giant’s Ridge, Biwabik

What to Know: Three two-time state title winners began the season as the favorites to win another championship. As we near section tournaments, only one will likely get the opportunity.

In January, U.S. Ski & Snowboard announced two-time defending Nordic state champion Linnea Ousdigian was selected to represent the U.S. at the U18 Scandinavian SuperTrip in Trondheim, Norway, and Ulricehamn, Sweden, through Feb. 8. That could impact her competing at section and state tournaments.

Boys’ Nordic skier Logan Drevlow has battled injuries all season that have kept him out of competitions and may cause him to miss the section and state meets.

That leaves Taylor Voigt. The girls’ alpine skier won the state meet in 2025 and 2023. She is the favorite to repeat.