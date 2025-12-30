Minnesota’s top Alpine girls skiers to watch for the 2025-26 season

Taylor Voigt from Hill-Murray won the 2025 girls individual Alpine skiing state title and is favored to win a third consecutive title this season. With Voigt and younger sister Hailey, Hill-Murray is favored to defend its team state championship.

Four section races take place during the first full week of February to determine which skiers and team qualify for the Minnesota State High School League Alpine State Championships on Feb. 10 at Giants Ridge.

Here are the skiers and teams to watch according to the Minnesota State High School Alpine Ski Coaches Association.

Skiers to watch

(Listed alphabetically)

Elisabeth Bergen, Duluth East

Piper Grillo, Brainerd

Annabel Hanson, Stella Maris Academy

Charlotte Kinzer, Minnetonka