Skip to main content
Strib Varsity Homepage

Minnesota’s top Alpine girls skiers to watch for the 2025-26 season

In January, Alpine ski teams will compete in conference and invitational competitions to prepare for the postseason.

Taylor Voigt from Hill-Murray skis her way to first place with an unofficial time of 37.70 at the 2025 MSHSL Alpine skiing boys and girls state meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Comment

By Joe Gunther

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Taylor Voigt from Hill-Murray won the 2025 girls individual Alpine skiing state title and is favored to win a third consecutive title this season. With Voigt and younger sister Hailey, Hill-Murray is favored to defend its team state championship.

Four section races take place during the first full week of February to determine which skiers and team qualify for the Minnesota State High School League Alpine State Championships on Feb. 10 at Giants Ridge.

Here are the skiers and teams to watch according to the Minnesota State High School Alpine Ski Coaches Association.

Skiers to watch

(Listed alphabetically)

Elisabeth Bergen, Duluth East

Piper Grillo, Brainerd

Annabel Hanson, Stella Maris Academy

Charlotte Kinzer, Minnetonka

ADVERTISEMENT

Lilli Molinaro, Visitation

Sonja Pendergast, Wayzata

Claire Provencher, Visitation

Related Coverage

Shea Reardon, Hill-Murray

Kovyn Rice, Prior Lake/Farmington

Hailey Voigt, Hill-Murray

Taylor Voigt, Hill-Murray

Sophia Wenberg, St. Paul Academy

Teams to watch

(Listed alphabetically)

Blake

Brainerd

Duluth East

Edina

Forest Lake

Hill-Murray

Minnetonka

Prior Lake/Farmington

Stillwater

Comment

About the Author

Joe Gunther

See More

More From Girls Skiing

High school girls Nordic skiing state rankings: Season-opening votes

Girls Skiing

Comments