High school girls Nordic skiing state rankings: Season-opening votes

Mounds View’s Linnea Ousdigian named top individual, Minnetonka No. 1 team by coaches.

Linnea Ousdigian of Mounds View climbs Heartbreak Hill during last season's state meet at Giants Ridge, where she repeated as girls Nordic skiing champion. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Joe Gunther

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Two-time defending state champion Linnea Ousdigian is the skier to beat in the individual girls Nordic skiing competition this season, according to rankings produced by the Minnesota High School Nordic Ski Coaches Association.

Ousdigian, last season’s Star Tribune All-Minnesota Girls Nordic Skier of the Year, will be chased by Wayzata’s Lila Golomb, who finished third at last season’s state championship.

The season officially began Nov. 13.

Minnetonka is the only school to place two individuals in the coach’s top-10 voting. Evie Malec is third and Catherine Hackney is No. 10 to open the season.

Last season’s state team champion Minneapolis Washburn began its title defense ranked third. Minnetonka, last season’s runner-up, opened in the top spot.

Wayzata began the season ranked second after finishing ninth in the state meet last season.

Teams

1. Minnetonka

2. Wayzata

3. Minneapolis Washburn

4. Minneapolis Southwest

5. Duluth East

6. St. Paul Academy

7. St. Paul Central

8. Stillwater

9. Winona/Cotter

10. St. Paul Highland Park

Individuals

1. Linnea Ousdigian, Mounds View

2. Lila Golomb, Wayzata

3. Evie Malec, Minnetonka

4. Ciara Thatcher, Minneapolis Washburn

5. Avery Rich, Bloomington Jefferson/ Kennedy

6. Claire Swanson, Elk River/Zimmerman

7. Calla Pike, Winona

8. Elsa Lindfors, St. Paul Central

9. Annelise Baird, Brainerd

10. Catherine Hackney, Minnetonka

