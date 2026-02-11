Visitation’s Claire Provencher races to girls Alpine skiing individual state crown

There is a new individual state champion in girls Alpine skiing.

Sophomore Claire Provencher of Visitation had a time of 1 minute, 15.01 seconds to beat two-time defending state champion Taylor Voigt of Hill-Murray by 0.76 seconds at the Minnesota State High School League meet Tuesday, Feb. 10, at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.

“I was an individual last year,” Provencher told Neighborhood Sports Network, “so bringing my team to state this year with my sister, with other teammates, it was amazing. It was really fun.”

Brainerd junior Piper Grillo finished third with a time of 1:16.09.

Hill-Murray defended its girls team title with 173 points. Prior Lake was second with 137.

Voigt, a senior, and junior Hailey Voigt, who finished sixth with a time of 1:17.78, paced the Pioneers to their third crown in the past four years.

“There was something special about this girls team. I had so much fun,” Taylor Voigt told Neighborhood Sports Network. “I was really focused on the team trophy this year. I’ve always kind of had individuals [competition] in the back of my mind. This year, that wasn’t there. I just wanted to be a part of this team and have a good time.”

Provencher and eighth-grader Marlo Provencher, who finished fifth with a time of 1:17.76, helped Visitation to a third-place finish with 129 points. Minnetonka, the state champion in 2022 and 2024, was fourth with 126 points.