Hopkins junior Logan Drevlow wins third consecutive Nordic individual state title

Despite missing most of the season because of injuries, Hopkins junior Logan Drevlow won his third consecutive Nordic skiing individual pursuit state title on Thursday, Feb. 12, at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.

In the team pursuit, Stillwater won its first state championship since 1996.

Drevlow had a combined freestyle/classic time of 27 minutes, 2.3 seconds to become the second Minnesotan to win three consecutive boys pursuit titles. Torry Kraftson of Hastings won the 1989, 1990 and 1991 state titles. Kraftson and Cloquet/Esko/Carlton’s Matt Fischer finished in a tie for the 1990 title.