Stillwater wins boys Nordic skiing team sprint state title

Stillwater’s Talbot Ward and Wyatt Wolfe have added medals to the Ponies’ trophy case.

On Wednesday, Feb. 11, the duo won the Minnesota State High School League’s boys Nordic skiing team sprint race at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.

Ward and Wolfe’s time of 12 minutes, 16.69 seconds, gave Stillwater its first state title in the race. Stillwater is the fifth school to win the event since it began in 2022. Wolfe and Mo Schollett finished 13th in the race at last year’s state meet.

“It’s crazy that we did that,” Wolfe told Neighborhood Sports Network on Wednesday. “If you talked to me back in like May, we hung out at our coach’s house and talked about what we wanted the season to look like, and if you had told me Tal and I would be out here winning this thing, I’d be, I don’t know, something to hear.”

Ward told NSPN TV: “I feel great. Just super proud of my team and this guy right here.”

Moorhead’s Wes Brouillard and Tavan Schlichting were second with a time of 12:20.92. James Marquardt and Wells Darst Rice of Minneapolis Washburn were third with a time of 12:23.93.

“I know there were a lot of crashes, but it was a clean race, good final [and] a super fun course,” Ward said.

The boys classic pursuit championship race will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 12, at Giants Ridge.