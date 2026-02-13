Wayzata’s Lila Golomb wins Nordic individual pursuit state title

Wayzata senior Lila Golomb won the individual pursuit title, and St. Paul Academy earned its first team title at the MSHSL girls Nordic skiing state tournament on Thursday, Feb. 12, at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
Golomb, who was in third place after the freestyle portion of the event, had the best time in the classic portion to finish with a combined time of 31 minutes, 38.3 seconds.
Golomb, top-ranked in the coaches’ individual poll going into the meet, finished third at the last two state meets.
Bloomington Jefferson/Kennedy senior Avery Rich finished second with a time of 31:43.6. St. Paul Academy junior Eleanor Mody was third with a 31:45.5, followed by Brainerd senior Annelise Baird (31:50.4) and Minnetonka junior Evie Malec (32:31.9).
Baird had the top time (15:24.2) in the freestyle portion, while Golomb led the classic portion with a time of 15:53.1.
The finish by Mody and Paloma Good, who was sixth in the pursuit, combined with Maren Overgaard and Alyda Overgaard’s first-place finish in the team sprint on Wednesday, gave St. Paul Academy a total of 374 points.
Minneapolis Southwest finished second in the team standings with 360 points, followed by Wazyata (355) and Duluth East (338). Duluth East, which won state titles in 2023 and 2024, was the top-ranked team in the coaches’ regular-season poll. Minneapolis Washburn won the state title last year.
Comments