Wayzata’s Lila Golomb wins Nordic individual pursuit state title

Wayzata senior Lila Golomb won the individual pursuit title, and St. Paul Academy earned its first team title at the MSHSL girls Nordic skiing state tournament on Thursday, Feb. 12, at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.

Golomb, who was in third place after the freestyle portion of the event, had the best time in the classic portion to finish with a combined time of 31 minutes, 38.3 seconds.

Golomb, top-ranked in the coaches’ individual poll going into the meet, finished third at the last two state meets.