Girls Nordic skiing team and individual state rankings

Two-time defending state champion Linnea Ousdigian has been ranked No. 1 all season in the Minnesota Girls Nordic Skiing Coaches Association poll.

Earlier this month, U.S. Ski & Snowboard announced Ousdigian was selected to represent the U.S. at the U18 Scandinavian SuperTrip in Trondheim, Norway, and Ulricehamn, Sweden, through Feb. 8.

That could impact her competing at section and state tournaments. The latest coaches polls reflects the junior’s availability for the two biggest ski meets of the season.

Wayzata’s Lila Golomb has taken over the top spot.

Eleanor Mody, who finished 21st at last season’s state meet, has been one of the most improved skiers of the season. She finished behind 10 other non-seniors at the state meet, but has moved all the way up to No. 2 in this week’s poll.

Duluth East claimed the No. 1 spot in the team poll. Minnetonka slid to No. 2 and Wayzata to No. 3.

Duluth East’s Carolina Arvold and St. Paul Academy’s Paloma Good are new to the top 10 at No. 9 and No. 10, respectively.

Teams

1. Duluth East. Previous Rank: No. 4