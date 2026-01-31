Skip to main content
Girls Nordic skiing team and individual state rankings

A new No. 1 emerges in individual and team top 10 polls.

Lila Golomb of Wayzata. (Nate Unger/Provided)
By Joe Gunther

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Two-time defending state champion Linnea Ousdigian has been ranked No. 1 all season in the Minnesota Girls Nordic Skiing Coaches Association poll.

Earlier this month, U.S. Ski & Snowboard announced Ousdigian was selected to represent the U.S. at the U18 Scandinavian SuperTrip in Trondheim, Norway, and Ulricehamn, Sweden, through Feb. 8.

That could impact her competing at section and state tournaments. The latest coaches polls reflects the junior’s availability for the two biggest ski meets of the season.

Wayzata’s Lila Golomb has taken over the top spot.

Eleanor Mody, who finished 21st at last season’s state meet, has been one of the most improved skiers of the season. She finished behind 10 other non-seniors at the state meet, but has moved all the way up to No. 2 in this week’s poll.

Duluth East claimed the No. 1 spot in the team poll. Minnetonka slid to No. 2 and Wayzata to No. 3.

Duluth East’s Carolina Arvold and St. Paul Academy’s Paloma Good are new to the top 10 at No. 9 and No. 10, respectively.

Teams

1. Duluth East. Previous Rank: No. 4

2. Minnetonka. Previous Rank: No. 1

3. Wayzata. Previous Rank: No. 2

4. Minneapolis Southwest. Previous Rank: No. 5

5. Minneapolis Washburn. Previous Rank: No. 3

6. St. Paul Academy. Previous Rank: No. 6

7. St. Paul Central. Previous Rank: No. 8

8. Stillwater. Previous Rank: No. 9

9. St. Paul Highland Park. Previous Rank: No. 7

10. Winona/Cotter. Previous Rank: No. 10

Individuals

1. Lila Golomb, Wayzata. Previous Rank: No. 2

2. Eleanor Mody, St. Paul Academy. Previous Rank: No. 4

3. Evie Malec, Minnetonka. Previous Rank: No. 5

4. Annelise Baird, Brainerd. Previous Rank: No. 3

5. Avery Rich, Bloomington Jefferson/Bloomington Kennedy. Previous Rank: No. 6

6. Ciara Thatcher, Minneapolis Washburn. Previous Rank: No. 7

7. Claire Swanson, Elk River/Zimmerman. Previous Rank: No. 8

8. Elsa Lindfors, St. Paul Central Previous Rank: No. 10

9. Carolina Arvold, Duluth East. Previous Rank: unranked

10. Paloma Good, St. Paul Academy. Previous Rank: unranked

