Watch the Class 3A, Section 2 dance tournament, only on Strib Varsity

Watch the jazz competition at 12:45 p.m. Saturday and the high kick competition at 3 p.m. from Chanhassen High School here:

One of the state’s premier dance competitions is coming to Strib Varsity. Buffalo, Chanhassen, Chaska, Eden Prairie, Edina, Hopkins, Minneapolis Southwest, Minnetonka, New Prague, Armstrong, Shakopee, Waconia and Wayzata will all compete in jazz and high kick on Saturday, Jan. 31, in the Class 3A, Section 2 meet, seeking to advance to the state tournament.

The top three teams in each category will compete in the state tournament Feb. 14 at Target Center. Edina, Wayzata and Hopkins have claimed the berths the past two seasons.

The Hornets finished first in jazz and high kick at the section tournament last year and placed third at state in jazz. Both Edina and Wayzata made the high kick state final, finishing fifth and sixth.

Wayzata won the section’s most recent state title, claiming the crown in jazz in 2024. The Trojans also placed second in high kick.