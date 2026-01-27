Skip to main content
Watch the Class 3A, Section 2 dance tournament, only on Strib Varsity

Some of the state’s best dance teams will showcase their skill on Jan. 31 at Chanhassen as they aim to claim a state tournament berth.

The Edina dance team performs during the Class 3A jazz state finals at Target Center last February. The Hornets can return to the state tournament with a top-three finish in the section tournament, streaming live on Strib Varsity on Jan. 31. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune

One of the state’s premier dance competitions is coming to Strib Varsity. Buffalo, Chanhassen, Chaska, Eden Prairie, Edina, Hopkins, Minneapolis Southwest, Minnetonka, New Prague, Armstrong, Shakopee, Waconia and Wayzata will all compete in jazz and high kick on Saturday, Jan. 31, in the Class 3A, Section 2 meet, seeking to advance to the state tournament.

Watch the jazz competition at 12:45 p.m. Saturday and the high kick competition at 3 p.m. from Chanhassen High School here:

The top three teams in each category will compete in the state tournament Feb. 14 at Target Center. Edina, Wayzata and Hopkins have claimed the berths the past two seasons.

The Hornets finished first in jazz and high kick at the section tournament last year and placed third at state in jazz. Both Edina and Wayzata made the high kick state final, finishing fifth and sixth.

Wayzata won the section’s most recent state title, claiming the crown in jazz in 2024. The Trojans also placed second in high kick.

