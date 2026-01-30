Storm, who also teaches physical education at South, is in his fifth season coaching the Cougars and has guided them to the state tournament three times in his first four years.

Lakeville South boys hockey coach Josh Storm has been placed on administrative leave and is being investigated by the Lakeville Public School District.

“All I can share is that the investigation is underway, and it will take the time it takes to determine the credibility and what happens,” district communications director Grace Olson said. The leave began Wednesday, Jan. 28. “We can’t say at this point how long that will take, or whether or not he’ll be back.”

Storm, 44, graduated from Lakeville High School in 2000 and went on to play hockey and baseball at Bethel. He had a successful 10-year run as Owatonna’s coach before replacing Janne Kivihalme as South’s coach for the 2021-22 season. Kivihalme had led South to the state tournament in each of his three seasons, as the program has been a perennial Section 1 power.

After losing in the Class 2A state quarterfinals to Moorhead last year, Lakeville South started 1-4 this season and entered its Jan. 30 rivalry game against rival Lakeville North with an 8-10-1 record.

“Our assistant coaches and activities directors are committed to supporting the players during this time, and as they finish their season,” Olson said.