Josh Storm, Lakeville South’s boys hockey coach, placed on administrative leave

A district investigation of Josh Storm is underway. He has led Lakeville South to multiple state tournaments in recent years.

Lakeville South made the state tournament again last March. (Richard Tsong-Taatariii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Joe Christensen

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Lakeville South boys hockey coach Josh Storm has been placed on administrative leave and is being investigated by the Lakeville Public School District.

Storm, who also teaches physical education at South, is in his fifth season coaching the Cougars and has guided them to the state tournament three times in his first four years.

Storm declined to comment on Friday, Jan. 30.

Recent Coverage

“All I can share is that the investigation is underway, and it will take the time it takes to determine the credibility and what happens,” district communications director Grace Olson said. The leave began Wednesday, Jan. 28. “We can’t say at this point how long that will take, or whether or not he’ll be back.”

Storm, 44, graduated from Lakeville High School in 2000 and went on to play hockey and baseball at Bethel. He had a successful 10-year run as Owatonna’s coach before replacing Janne Kivihalme as South’s coach for the 2021-22 season. Kivihalme had led South to the state tournament in each of his three seasons, as the program has been a perennial Section 1 power.

After losing in the Class 2A state quarterfinals to Moorhead last year, Lakeville South started 1-4 this season and entered its Jan. 30 rivalry game against rival Lakeville North with an 8-10-1 record.

“Our assistant coaches and activities directors are committed to supporting the players during this time, and as they finish their season,” Olson said.

