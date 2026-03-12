Warroad’s 2026 boys hockey state title remembered as program’s “Cinderella” season

A team making its 13th appearance in the state boys hockey tournament since 2000 probably isn’t going to be considered a Cinderella story.

But that argument could be made for the Warroad Warriors.

After Warriors starting goalie Finn Hanson was injured in the Class 1A, Section 8 championship game, the Warriors and backup goalie Patrick Kennedy held on for a 3-0 victory over Detroit Lakes to advance to the state tournament for the sixth time since 2019.

At the state tournament at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, the third-seeded Warriors defeated Northern Lakes 5-0 in the quarterfinals and second-seeded Delano 6-3 in the semifinals to advance to the championship game.

In the championship game, the Warriors would face top-seeded Hibbing/Chisholm, which had defeated the Warriors 4-2 on Jan. 24.

Despite being outshot 34-19 in the first two periods, the Warriors took a 3-1 lead into the third period. The Bluejackets scored in the first three minutes of the period to pull within 3-2. The Bluejackets then stunned the Warriors with goals 51 seconds apart to take a 4-3 lead with less than four minutes remaining. Warroad tied the game with 46 seconds remaining in regulation on a goal by Gavin Andersen. The Warriors earned their first state title since 2005 when Ryan Shaugabay scored — on an assist from Andersen — 60 seconds into the overtime.

Kennedy, a senior, had 43 saves — 22 in the second period — for Warroad.

“If you ever wanted a Cinderella story, there it is,” Warriors coach Jay Hardwick said after the championship game. “… I mean, he [Kennedy] played unbelievable the whole tournament. Especially that second period. I don’t even know how he made some of those saves."