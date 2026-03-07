All across the tear-stained ice, Warroad players and coaches had stories to tell, but some were too choked up to speak.

The head coach, the senior star and the backup goalie who became this tournament’s accidental hero, all were celebrating something that hadn’t happened for Warroad in 21 years.

Trailing Hibbing/Chisholm by a goal in the Class 1A boys hockey championship game, Warroad tied it with 46 seconds remaining in regulation.

Then, a minute into overtime, Mooney Shaugabay slammed home the game-winner by the side of the net, giving Warroad a 5-4 victory on Saturday, March 7, at Grand Casino Arena.

An announced crowd of 10,518 — a record for the Class 1A title game — watched Warroad earn its first state title since 2005. The devastating loss extended a state championship drought for Hibbing that stretches to 1973.

“I had a good feeling when we tied it, when we pulled the goalie because I’ve been on the other side of that before,” Warroad coach Jay Hardwick said.

This was Hardwick’s 14th season as Warroad coach, and he had lost in the championship game in 2022 and ’23.