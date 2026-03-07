Minnetonka vs. Moorhead for Class 2A hockey championship creates marquee matchup
Saturday night’s Class 2A title game will feature two Mr. Hockey finalists and a Frank Brimsek finalist for the state’s top senior goalie.
Related Coverage
About the Authors
Olivia Hicks
Strib Varsity Reporter
Olivia Hicks is a reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.See More
Jim Paulsen
Reporter
Jim Paulsen is a high school sports reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.See More
Nick Williams
Strib Varsity Team Leader
Nick Williams is the Strib Varsity Team Leader at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He joined the Star Tribune as a business reporter in 2021. Prior to his eight years as a business reporter in Minnesota and Wisconsin, he was a sportswriter for 12 years in Florida and New York.See More
Alicia Tipcke
Strib Varsity videographer
Alicia Tipcke is a video reporter for Strib Varsity. Prior to joining the Minnesota Star Tribune in 2025, she spent seven and a half years as a multimedia journalist and sports director for WDIO-TV in Duluth. A Stillwater native, Alicia graduated from the College of St. Scholastica in 2018.See More
Comments