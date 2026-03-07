Skip to main content
Minnetonka vs. Moorhead for Class 2A hockey championship creates marquee matchup

Saturday night’s Class 2A title game will feature two Mr. Hockey finalists and a Frank Brimsek finalist for the state’s top senior goalie.

Moorhead's Evan Wanner (20) and Joey Cullen (6) celebrate a Spuds goal in the third period against Edina during the Class 2A boys hockey semifinals March 6 at Grand Casino Arena. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Olivia Hicks, Jim Paulsen, Nick Williams and Alicia Tipcke

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Minnesota’s top two boys hockey teams — comprised of potential NHL draft picks and Mr. Hockey finalists — will meet in the marquee matchup of the season Saturday, March 7, for the Class 2A state championship.

Minnetonka, ranked the state’s No. 1 team regardless of class by Strib Varsity, will play for its third state title, while Moorhead, the defending state champion and No. 2-ranked team, will play for its second title.

“It feels great, just knowing how special it is,” Moorhead junior forward Zac Zimmerman said. “Last year, with 20,000 people there, playing for your community, and I’m ready to do it again.”

Hear from the Minnetonka and Moorhead boys hockey teams following their Class 2A state semifinal wins Friday, March 6.

The matchup at Grand Casino Arena features a bevy of talented players. Moorhead’s Tyden Bergeson and Brandon Mickelson are both finalists for Minnesota’s Mr. Hockey Award, while Minnetonka’s Chase Jerdee is one of three finalists for the Frank Brimsek Award, given to the state’s top senior goalie.

Ethan Sturgis, Minnetonka’s leading goal scorer this season with 17, was rated one of the top 220 skaters in North America by NHL Central Scouting.

Minnetonka forward Ethan Sturgis (12) celebrates his third-period goal against Rosemount on Friday, March 6. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Minnetonka and Moorhead met on Dec. 20, with Minnetonka coming away with a 4-2 upset victory that catapulted the Skippers into the No. 1 spot in the state rankings.

“It’s going to be a challenge, but it’s obviously one that our guys are looking forward to,” Moorhead coach Jon Ammerman said. “They got the better [outcome] in December and we get another chance.”

Minnetonka entered the state tournament as the No. 1 seed, with Moorhead getting the second seed. The last time the top two seeds advanced to the 2A final was 2024, when No. 1 Edina faced No. 2 Chanhassen in the final.

On Friday, the Skippers defeated Rosemount in a come-from-behind 4-3 overtime victory to advance to the championship game.

“Obviously, there’s a lot of nerves on your side, but our team is built for that,” Minnetonka senior forward Jordan Johnson said. “You can tell that our team is filled with depth and we’re made for that back end of the game. That’s what kind of carried us into overtime with good confidence.”

Minnetonka has earned a 26-2-2 record this season with a strong defense and an even stronger mentality forged during practices and a tough regular-season schedule. The Skippers haven’t skated on state tourney ice since 2023, when they won the big-school title.

Moorhead (26-3-1) moved into the title game after defeating Edina 3-1 in the semifinals, which ended with a skirmish among players from both teams that required officials to intervene.

