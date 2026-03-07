Two storied northern Minnesota hockey towns, each determined to win a state championship for the first time in what seems like forever.
Hibbing is looking for its first state title since 1973. Warroad’s wait has been shorter — since 2005 — but that’s an eternity for the city nicknamed “Hockeytown USA.”
“It’s everything,” Warroad coach Jay Hardwick said after his team’s 6-3 semifinal victory over Delano on Friday, March 6. “The whole community, the whole school, everybody just rallies around moments like this.”
The teams can see it in the stands. The Class 2A games fill Grand Casino Arena, and the Class 1A games used to have noticeably smaller crowds.
Not anymore.
The announced attendance for Friday’s first session — the two Class 1A semifinals — was 14,442. That’s a record for that session, topping last year’s mark of 13,575.
“Today was probably one of the best crowds I’ve ever seen for Class A,” Hardwick said.
Hibbing/Chisholm was a heavy favorite to win last year’s Class 1A tournament but lost in the semifinals to eventual champion East Grand Forks. Hibbing led 5-2 in the second period and lost 7-5.
That only builds anticipation with Hibbing back in the championship game after Friday’s 4-2 victory over Mahtomedi, which has won two Class 1A state titles since 2020. The Hibbing crowd was every bit as big and vocal as Mahtomedi’s.
“We’re very fortunate getting to have 2,500 people or more at every home game,” Hibbing coach Aaron Jamnick said. “The support’s been fantastic.”
Last year, it was Moorhead finally winning a state boys hockey championship (in Class 2A) after what seemed like a million empty-handed trips to St. Paul.
Hibbing and Warroad actually met in the 1994 Class 1A championship game, with the Warriors winning 5-3. Both towns know what it’s like to come so close without finishing a championship quest. Warroad lost in the 2023 and 2024 championship games.
“We’ve had some great teams since 2005,” Warroad senior Mooney Shaugabay said. “So just to do it for those teams that fell short would be really a special thing to do.”
Warroad (24-5-1) and Hibbing (26-2-2) criss-crossed the state this season, playing several other top programs, including some Class 2A teams.
Now, Warriors fans have made a six-hour drive to St. Paul to see history. Hibbing’s fans travel three hours for this. No one is complaining.
“It’s such a blessing to be able to play in this tournament, anyways,” Shaugabay said. “But making it to the state final is something I’ve dreamed of ever since I was probably 10-years-old, just watching my brother [Jayson] come here and play in the state championship game and fall short. It’s motivated me, and it’s motivated this group.”
