Two storied northern Minnesota hockey towns, each determined to win a state championship for the first time in what seems like forever.

Hibbing is looking for its first state title since 1973. Warroad’s wait has been shorter — since 2005 — but that’s an eternity for the city nicknamed “Hockeytown USA.”

“It’s everything,” Warroad coach Jay Hardwick said after his team’s 6-3 semifinal victory over Delano on Friday, March 6. “The whole community, the whole school, everybody just rallies around moments like this.”

The teams can see it in the stands. The Class 2A games fill Grand Casino Arena, and the Class 1A games used to have noticeably smaller crowds.

Not anymore.

The announced attendance for Friday’s first session — the two Class 1A semifinals — was 14,442. That’s a record for that session, topping last year’s mark of 13,575.

Warroad forward Casey Hendrickson (13) and the rest of the Warriors have had plenty of support at the Class 1A state tournament at Grand Casino Arena. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

“Today was probably one of the best crowds I’ve ever seen for Class A,” Hardwick said.

Hibbing/Chisholm was a heavy favorite to win last year’s Class 1A tournament but lost in the semifinals to eventual champion East Grand Forks. Hibbing led 5-2 in the second period and lost 7-5.