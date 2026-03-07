Naming the best hockey players to emerge from Greater Minnesota since 2001

The state tournament is the perfect time to reflect on the past of high school hockey.
There has long been a rivalry between players from the Twin Cities metro area and players from Greater Minnesota.
Here’s a look at the 20 best players since 2001 to come from outside the metro area, in alphabetical order.
Note: Players must have graduated in 2001 or after.
Jake Bischoff, Grand Rapids
The son of former Gophers star Grant Bischoff, Jake played for the University of Minnesota, where he was selected Big 10 Defensive Player of the Year in 2017. After years of a largely minor league hockey career, he is one of the few Minnesotans to play professionally in China, where he now skates for the Shanghai Dragons.
Blake Biondi, Hermantown
Biondi was a smooth and skilled forward who always made his presence felt on the ice. He graduated in 2020 with 111 goals, 216 career points and the 2020 Mr. Hockey Award.
Alex Goligoski, Grand Rapids
Another product of the Grand Rapids hockey machine, Goligoski was drafted out of high school in 2004, 61st overall, by the Pittsburgh Penguins. He played collegiately at Minnesota and had a 17-year NHL career with Pittsburgh, Dallas, Arizona and the Minnesota Wild.
Gino Guyer, Greenway
A strong and physical center, the 5-11, 185-pounder was named Mr. Hockey in 2002 and was drafted in the fifth round of the 2003 NHL Draft by the Dallas Stars. He played for the Gophers and scored a key goal in the NCAA semifinals during their run to the national championship.
Ben Hanowski, Little Falls
A right wing with a magic scoring touch, Hanowski, who graduated from Little Falls in 2009, is the most prolific scorer in Minnesota high school history, amassing 196 goals and 209 assists during his high school career. His college career was spent at St. Cloud State.
A stocky 5-9, 175-pound forward who plays with speed and hits much harder than expected. He was the catalyst to the Crusaders’ 2024 Class 1A state title and finished his high school career with 82 goals and 153 assists. He was also our 2025 All-Minnesota Boys Hockey Player of the Year.
Mason Kraft, Moorhead
Star of the Spuds 2025 Class 2A championship team, he set a state tournament record with four goals in the first period of their championship game. Named Mr. Hockey in 2025, he played for the Wenatchee Wild in the WHL and committed to MSU Mankato.
Brody Lamb, Dodge County
Lamb, a prolific 6-1, 185-pound forward from Byron, helped build the program at Dodge County, which was a Class 1A quarterfinalist this year. He scored 98 goals in two years with Dodge County, including 52 as a senior. He’s second in scoring at the University of Minnesota this season with 14 goals and 16 assists.
Brian Lee, Moorhead
Big, fast and physical, Lee was the 2005 Mr. Hockey winner who was drafted ninth overall in the 2005 NHL entry draft the Ottawa Senators. He went on to play college hockey at North Dakota before playing for the USA in the 2006 World Junior Championships. He spent time with the Senators and the Tampa Bay Lighting in his NHL career.
Brock Nelson, Warroad
One of four Warroad Warriors on this list, the 6-3 Nelson parlayed his long reach and ice sense into 39 goals and 73 points in his senior year (2010). He skated for two years for North Dakota and was drafted No. 30 overall by the New York Islanders in 2010. He played for the Islanders until being traded to Colorado. He became the fourth member of his family to win a gold medal in the Olympics while playing for Team USA in Milan.
Jaxon Nelson, Luverne
The 6-4, 220-pound center can be credited with putting Luverne, in Minnesota’s southwest corner, on the state’s hockey map. He is seventh in state history in scoring, logging 155 goals and 135 assists from 2013-16. He played for five years at Minnesota, earning Team MVP honors after his final season.
Aaron Ness, Roseau
A skilled 5-10, 170-pound defenseman who won the Mr. Hockey Award in 2008, Ness played three seasons for the Gophers — before playing in the NHL with the New York Islanders, Washington Capitals and Arizona Coyotes. He also played with Team USA in the 2022 Winter Olympics.
Matt Niskanen, Virginia
A solid fundamental defenseman, Niskanen led Virginia to its first state tournament appearance in 2005. He went on to play college at Minnesota Duluth and professionally for Dallas, Pittsburgh, Washington and Philadelphia over a 14-year NHL career. He is now the head hockey coach at Rock Ridge High School
T.J. Oshie, Warroad
Fast and aggressive on the ice, Oshie is considered one of the greatest specialists in hockey history. Oshie played on two state championship teams for Warroad before spending three seasons at North Dakota, eventually embarking on a professional career with the St. Louis Blues and Washington Capitals. He played on the U.S. Olympic team in 2014.
Jack Peart, Grand Rapids
The 6-0, 190-pound defenseman was not only the Reed Larson Award winner as the state’s best defenseman, but also the 2021 Mr. Hockey winner. He played collegiately at St. Cloud State and was a second-round draft pick of the Wild in 2021.
Avery Peterson, Grand Rapids
A tall and rangy forward, he tallied 86 goals and 117 assists in his high school career en route to the 2014 Mr. Hockey award. Played collegiately at Nebraska-Omaha before finishing at UMD.
Carson Pilgrim, Warroad
A forward with a scorer’s touch, Pilgrim played varsity hockey at Warroad for three years, tallying 193 points in 93 games. His best season came in 2022-23, when he scored 52 goals and added 40 assists.
Nate Schmidt, St. Cloud Cathedral
A strong skater with a terrific lefthanded shot and an instinctive defensive mindset, Schmidt’s future took off when he was drafted No. 1 by Fargo of the USHL in 2007. He played for the Gophers and has bounced around the NHL, pulling on sweaters for Washington, Las Vegas, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Florida and Utah.
Jayson Shaugabay, Warroad
Named Mr. Hockey and USA Today’s National Boys Hockey Player of the Year in 2023, Shaugabay, who is Oshie’s cousin, graduated from high school as Warroad’s all-time leader in points (304) and goals (112). He now plays at Minnesota Duluth.
Max Strand, Roseau
The 5-10, 175-pound wing with a righthanded shot was Mr. Hockey in 2022. A throwback type of player, Strand combined a strong hockey sense with deft hands and exceptional vision. He now plays at the Vermont.
