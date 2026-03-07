Naming the best hockey players to emerge from Greater Minnesota since 2001

The state tournament is the perfect time to reflect on the past of high school hockey.

There has long been a rivalry between players from the Twin Cities metro area and players from Greater Minnesota.

Here’s a look at the 20 best players since 2001 to come from outside the metro area, in alphabetical order.

Note: Players must have graduated in 2001 or after.

Jake Bischoff, Grand Rapids

The son of former Gophers star Grant Bischoff, Jake played for the University of Minnesota, where he was selected Big 10 Defensive Player of the Year in 2017. After years of a largely minor league hockey career, he is one of the few Minnesotans to play professionally in China, where he now skates for the Shanghai Dragons.

Blake Biondi, Hermantown

Biondi was a smooth and skilled forward who always made his presence felt on the ice. He graduated in 2020 with 111 goals, 216 career points and the 2020 Mr. Hockey Award.

Alex Goligoski, Grand Rapids

Another product of the Grand Rapids hockey machine, Goligoski was drafted out of high school in 2004, 61st overall, by the Pittsburgh Penguins. He played collegiately at Minnesota and had a 17-year NHL career with Pittsburgh, Dallas, Arizona and the Minnesota Wild.

Defenseman Alex Goligoski also played three seasons for the Wild. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Gino Guyer, Greenway

A strong and physical center, the 5-11, 185-pounder was named Mr. Hockey in 2002 and was drafted in the fifth round of the 2003 NHL Draft by the Dallas Stars. He played for the Gophers and scored a key goal in the NCAA semifinals during their run to the national championship.