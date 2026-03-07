Hibbing/Chisholm ends a historic season with Iron Range top of mind

When the Bluejackets packed their hockey bags and drove 3 ½ hours to St. Paul for the boys hockey state tournament, they knew nothing was promised.

The team may have held the No. 1 seed and ended the season on an 11-win streak, but “The Tourney” was a different beast. One Hibbing/Chisholm hadn’t tamed in 53 years.

With the crack of a stick and the opening lines of Aerosmith’s “Dream On” echoing throughout Grand Casino Arena, the roster of 20 collapsed on the ice with arms wrapped around padded shoulders. After 52 minutes of game play, a 5-4 overtime state title game ended with Warroad holding the trophy.

After last year’s 7-5 loss to East Grand Forks in the state semifinals, the Bluejackets brought a renewed energy to summer training, one they would carry throughout the season and inject into the community during a year of mass layoffs and economic hardship.

“Last year definitely left a sour taste,” said Hibbing/Chisholm senior forward and All-Minnesota Boys Hockey Player of the Year Tate Swanson. “When we were in the locker room, we all felt the same way. We told each other, ‘We never want to feel that again.’ ”

Going into the third period, the Bluejackets trailed 3-1, but the team slowly found a rhythm when senior forward Isaiah Hildenbrand dumped a shot into Warroad’s net at 2:47 and sophomore defenseman Whitaker Rewertz scored his second goal of the game. Senior forward Benny Galli made it 4-3 with fewer than four minutes left in the period before the Warriors tied it up.

This year’s team made it further than any team Hibbing team in 32 years — the first time playing in the championship game since 1994 — but as Warroad senior forward Mooney Shaugabay launched a shot into the back of the net one minute into overtime, Hibbing/Chisholm’s state title chances shriveled.

“Just one bad bounce determined the winner,” Swanson said. “But proud of how we responded to adversity in the third period.”