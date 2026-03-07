Maddyn Greenway, Providence Academy — She, of course, is the state’s all-time scoring leader (boys or girls). And she has the most points (1,056) and second-highest per-game scoring average (36.4) in the state while also leading the state in assists (254). Perhaps most impressive: Greenway and her Lions teammates are gunning for their sixth consecutive state championship game appearance and fifth consecutive state championship. The Lions are 144-14 in Greenway’s five seasons.

Morgan Mathiowetz — You know about Greenway and Crosby-Ironton guard Tori Oehrlein (38.1 points per game), but the Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s guard is the state’s second-leading scorer with 1,015 points (her 33.8 points per game rank third). Mathiowetz, a 5-8 junior committed to North Dakota State, also is third in the state in steals (187) and tied for third in the state in assists (182).

Kylee Binkley — Northome/Kelliher’s senior guard/forward has 125 three-point baskets this season, the most in the state. That makes up more than half of her total points (695 points, or 23.2 per game) this season. Binkley’s teammate, Kate Thayer, has 838 points and a 27.9-point scoring average. Thayer also leads the state in steals (256).

Quinn Vanmaldeghem — The 5-10 senior guard from New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva has more rebounds this season (400) than any other player in the state tournaments. Her 13.8 rebounds per game rank seventh in the state.

Rosemount, the Class 4A, Section 3 champion, averages 79 points per game and 39.5 of those points come from sisters Amisha (20.5), Ashna (14.7) and Arisha (4.3). Amisha and Arisha are juniors; Ashna is a sophomore.

New London-Spicer’s Mike Dreier has the most victories as a girls basketball coach in Minnesota history (1,124) and will make his 19th state tournament appearance, extending his own record.