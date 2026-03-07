Skip to main content
Strib Varsity Homepage

Full brackets announced for girls basketball state tournament

The top seeds are Hopkins (Class 4A), Stewartville (3A), Providence Academy (2A) and Mountain Iron-Buhl (1A).

Hopkins junior guards Ava Cupito and Lanaia Durant celebrate a late and-one with eighth-grader Marianna Davis at the Breakdown Tip-Off Classic on Nov. 2, 2025. (Cassidy Hettesheimer)
Comment

By Cassidy Hettesheimer

The Minnesota Star Tribune

The Minnesota State High School League girls basketball state tournament runs from Wednesday, March 11, through Saturday, March 14, at Williams Arena and Maturi Pavilion on the University of Minnesota campus.

The MSHSL released the four size classifications’ seeding and brackets Saturday, March 7. Here are the first-round matchups:

Quarterfinal schedule

View the complete brackets for 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A.

Note: Click the link to visit the Strib Varsity game page, which will feature live scoring, game stats and more.

Class 4A

Wednesday

Williams Arena

10 a.m.: [8] Blaine (21-8) vs. [1] Hopkins (25-2)

Noon: [5] East Ridge (23-5) vs. [4] Maple Grove (24-5)

2 p.m.: [7] Chanhassen (21-7) vs. [2] Rosemount (26-3)

ADVERTISEMENT

4 p.m.: [6] Monticello (25-4) vs. [3] Rochester Mayo (28-1)

Class 3A

Wednesday

Recent Coverage

Maturi Pavilion

10 a.m.: [8] Willmar (18-11) vs. [1] Stewartville (27-1)

Noon: [5] Hill-Murray (26-3) vs. [4] Cretin-Derham Hall (21-8)

2 p.m.: [7] Rock Ridge (20-9) vs. [2] Benilde-St. Margaret’s (23-6)

4 p.m.: [6] Totino-Grace (17-12) vs. [3] Marshall (25-4)

Class 2A

Wednesday

Williams Arena

6 p.m.: [8] Central Public Schools (22-8) vs. [1] Providence Academy (25-4)

8 p.m.: [5] Perham (24-4) vs. [4] Rochester Lourdes (24-6)

Maturi Pavilion

6 p.m.: [7] Sauk Centre (23-6) vs. [2] Duluth Marshall (22-7)

8 p.m.: [6] Minnehaha Academy (18-11) vs. [3] New London-Spicer (29-1)

Class 1A

Thursday

Maturi Pavilion

11 a.m.: [8] Braham (24-6) vs. [1] Mountain Iron-Buhl (28-1)

1 p.m.: [5] New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva (27-3) vs. [4] Hillcrest Lutheran Academy (28-2)

3 p.m.: [7] Mayer Lutheran (25-5) vs. [2] Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s (29-1)

5 p.m.: [6] Central Minnesota Christian (26-3) vs. [3] Kelliher/Northome (29-1)

By the numbers

Note: Numbers are based on stats entered on the Strib Varsity Girls Basketball Hub.

Maddyn Greenway, Providence Academy — She, of course, is the state’s all-time scoring leader (boys or girls). And she has the most points (1,056) and second-highest per-game scoring average (36.4) in the state while also leading the state in assists (254). Perhaps most impressive: Greenway and her Lions teammates are gunning for their sixth consecutive state championship game appearance and fifth consecutive state championship. The Lions are 144-14 in Greenway’s five seasons.

Morgan Mathiowetz — You know about Greenway and Crosby-Ironton guard Tori Oehrlein (38.1 points per game), but the Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s guard is the state’s second-leading scorer with 1,015 points (her 33.8 points per game rank third). Mathiowetz, a 5-8 junior committed to North Dakota State, also is third in the state in steals (187) and tied for third in the state in assists (182).

Kylee Binkley — Northome/Kelliher’s senior guard/forward has 125 three-point baskets this season, the most in the state. That makes up more than half of her total points (695 points, or 23.2 per game) this season. Binkley’s teammate, Kate Thayer, has 838 points and a 27.9-point scoring average. Thayer also leads the state in steals (256).

Quinn Vanmaldeghem — The 5-10 senior guard from New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva has more rebounds this season (400) than any other player in the state tournaments. Her 13.8 rebounds per game rank seventh in the state.

Rosemount, the Class 4A, Section 3 champion, averages 79 points per game and 39.5 of those points come from sisters Amisha (20.5), Ashna (14.7) and Arisha (4.3). Amisha and Arisha are juniors; Ashna is a sophomore.

New London-Spicer’s Mike Dreier has the most victories as a girls basketball coach in Minnesota history (1,124) and will make his 19th state tournament appearance, extending his own record.

Benilde-St. Margaret’s, the Class 3A, Section 6 champion, has four players averaging in double figures in points per game — Pressley Watkins (13.7), Sydney Friedly (13.0), Zaida Jenkins (12.1) and Alivia Bell (10.5). A fifth, Mira Wismer, averages 9.0 points per game.

Hopkins, the No. 1 seed in Class 4A, has outscored opponents by nearly 25 points per game this season (78.0 to 53.1) . The Royals’ only loss to a Minnesota team this season came against Wayzata (61-52 on Jan. 23). Hopkins later beat Wayzata 77-74 on Feb. 17 and 78-59 in the Class 4A, Section 6 championship game on March 5.

Monticello senior guard Samantha Voll is ninth in the state in scoring (755 points). She is averaging 26 points per game, which ranks 15th. She also averages 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

Chloe Johnson, a sophomore guard from Duluth Marshall, has 909 points (fourth in the state) and is scoring 31.3 points per game (fifth).

Comment

About the Author

Cassidy Hettesheimer

Sports reporter

Cassidy Hettesheimer is a high school sports reporter for Strib Varsity.

See More

More From Girls Basketball

How the Minnesota Top 25 fared in section playoff games

Girls Basketball

Maddyn Greenway passes Tori Oehrlein for state’s all-time basketball scoring record

Girls Basketball

Comments