Now comes the hard part. After shuffling Minnesota’s girls basketball teams around a top-25 power ranking all season, many of these top programs faced one another in the section playoffs, with a spot at the state tournament on the line.

In Class 4A, four of the eight section title games pitted top-25 teams against one another, as did one in Class 3A. Other section championships saw top squads in their respective size classifications duke it out for a chance to take the raised court at Williams Arena from Wednesday, March 11, through Saturday, March 14.

In this week’s rankings, teams did not move. Rather, this is a rundown of how each team in the last Minnesota Top 25 fared in section playoffs.

Minnesota Top 25

Teams are Class 4A unless noted otherwise. Players’ college commitments are indicated in parentheses.

1. Hopkins (25-2)

The defending Class 4A champs booked their 12th consecutive trip to the state tournament with a Section 6 championship game victory over Wayzata for the eighth season in a row. This year, it was a dominant 78-59 showing, with 59 combined points from the junior trio of Ava Cupito, Jaliyah Diggs and Erma Walker.

2. Minnetonka (21-6)

After staging an 18-point comeback against Prior Lake in the Class 4A, Section 2 semifinals, the Skippers couldn’t repeat their magic in the championship game, losing 79-68 to Chanhassen. Senior point guard Lanelle Wright (Grand Canyon) led the team with 38 points across the two games, but the Skippers were without sidelined sophomore forward Ari Peterson, who averaged 15.2 points per game.