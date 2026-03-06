Hopkins, Benilde-St. Margaret’s return to state tourney after winning Section 6 titles

Hopkins has celebrated 12 consecutive section championships, including eight straight victories over Wayzata in the Class 4A, Section 6 championship game, but the 78-59 win over the Trojans on March 5 felt different for junior Ava Cupito.

Last year, the sharpshooting guard watched from the bench, out with a knee injury, as the Royals took care of business and went on to with their state-record ninth state title.

“I was actually thinking about that today, like, this is my game, because I really couldn’t play last year,” Cupito said. “I was super excited … I knew we had to come out ready.”

This year, Cupito drained six three-pointers as part of her team-high 22 points to help the Royals (25-2) get past Wayzata (22-6) in a matchup between two of the top teams in Class 4A, with a spot in next week’s state tournament on the line (watch the replay of the game, only on Strib Varsity).

“To be honest, I had a terrible shooting week at practice,” Cupito said. “I was a little stressed out. I was like, ‘I’ve got to find different ways to impact the game.’ But I think once I saw it going in a couple times, it just built my confidence even more.”

The Royals led by seven at halftime and pulled ahead early in the second half, leaving little room for the Trojans, who handed Hopkins its only loss to an in-state opponent in January, to rally for a comeback.

After that January loss, the Royals laced up their sneakers for a particularly tough Saturday morning practice.

“We needed to get refocused,” Hopkins head coach Tara Starks said. “Sometimes, I think they put the jersey on and think it’s just going to happen automatically, and that’s not the case.”