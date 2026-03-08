Teammates and roomies, Moorhead juniors Drew Simonich and Evan Wanner were talking after Team USA won the gold medal in both men and women’s hockey at the recently completed Milan Cortina Olympics.

“I asked Evan what he would do if he ever scored an overtime goal to win it all like that,” Simonich said. “We literally said, ‘I would throw everything into the stands.’ ”

On Saturday, March 7, Wanner got the opportunity he’d always dreamed about. He snapped a wrist shot past Minnetonka goalie Chase Jerdee at 10:36 of the second overtime to lift Moorhead to a 5-4 victory and their second consecutive Class 2A state championship at Grand Casino Arena.

After he scored to complete a comeback from a three-goal deficit in the third period, Wanner launched his helmet into the Moorhead rooting section.

“I found a way to shoot it through [the Minnetonka defense] and it went in,” Wanner said. “It was a pretty good shot. I kind of blacked out after that.”

Moorhead sophomore Drew Kortan admitted he was thinking about an overtime winner.

“Throwing the helmet into the stands was one of my goals,” Wanner laughed.

Minnetonka set the tone for the game early, scoring a power-play goal less than three minutes into the first period, leading to a commanding 3-0 lead entering the first intermission.