Primetime performances: The players who stood out at ‘The Tourney’BOYS HOCKEY
Meet six players who left their marks on this year’s boys hockey state tournament.
ADVERTISEMENT
About the Authors
Olivia Hicks
Strib Varsity Reporter
Olivia Hicks is a reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.See More
Jim Paulsen
Reporter
Jim Paulsen is a high school sports reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.See More
Joe Christensen
Strib Varsity Enterprise Reporter
Joe Christensen is our Strib Varsity Enterprise Reporter and moved into this position after several years as an editor. Joe graduated from the University of Minnesota and spent 15 years covering Major League Baseball, including stops at the Riverside Press-Enterprise and Baltimore Sun. He joined the Minnesota Star Tribune in 2005.See More
Heather Rule
Comments