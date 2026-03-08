Primetime performances: The players who stood out at ‘The Tourney’

Meet six players who made an outsized impact on their teams’ success in this year’s boys hockey state tournament at Grand Casino Arena.

Players are listed in alphabetical order:

Gavin Andersen

Warroad junior forward

After reaching the 30-goal mark during the section tournament, Andersen was a scoring machine at state, with five goals and five assists.

The junior forward was instrumental in making the Warroad offense hum. He scored big goals at important times, twice scoring Warroad’s first goal of the game and also tying the championship game with a wicked wrister with 46 seconds remaining. Andersen was the Warriors’ leading scorer in the tournament with his 10 points.

Warroad forward Gavin Andersen (7) scores on Hibbing/Chisholm goaltender Gavin Lamphere (31) in the second period of the Class 1A championship game. (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Tyden Bergeson

Moorhead senior forward

As the Spuds senior lofted a final shot into Lakeville South’s goal in a 4-1 Class 2A quarterfinal, the orange-clad crowd chanted “Mr. Hockey! Mr. Hockey!” The Mr. Hockey finalist had consecutive two-point games and secured Moorhead’s spot in the final with a two-goal game against Edina, igniting Moorhead’s three-goal third period by scoring the first goal of the game at 1:05 of the final period. In the championship against Minnetonka, he recorded an assist on Moorhead’s first goal of the game.

Daniel Halonen

Delano senior forward