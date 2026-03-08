Skip to main content
Primetime performances: The players who stood out at ‘The Tourney’

BOYS HOCKEY

Meet six players who left their marks on this year’s boys hockey state tournament.

Warroad forward Mooney Shaugabay (20) scored the game-winning goal against Hibbing/Chisholm in overtime of the Class 1A championship game on Saturday, March 7, 2026 at Grand Casino Arena. (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Olivia Hicks, Jim Paulsen, Joe Christensen and Heather Rule

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Meet six players who made an outsized impact on their teams’ success in this year’s boys hockey state tournament at Grand Casino Arena.

Players are listed in alphabetical order:

Gavin Andersen

Warroad junior forward

After reaching the 30-goal mark during the section tournament, Andersen was a scoring machine at state, with five goals and five assists.

The junior forward was instrumental in making the Warroad offense hum. He scored big goals at important times, twice scoring Warroad’s first goal of the game and also tying the championship game with a wicked wrister with 46 seconds remaining. Andersen was the Warriors’ leading scorer in the tournament with his 10 points.

Warroad forward Gavin Andersen (7) scores on Hibbing/Chisholm goaltender Gavin Lamphere (31) in the second period of the Class 1A championship game. (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Tyden Bergeson

Moorhead senior forward

As the Spuds senior lofted a final shot into Lakeville South’s goal in a 4-1 Class 2A quarterfinal, the orange-clad crowd chanted “Mr. Hockey! Mr. Hockey!” The Mr. Hockey finalist had consecutive two-point games and secured Moorhead’s spot in the final with a two-goal game against Edina, igniting Moorhead’s three-goal third period by scoring the first goal of the game at 1:05 of the final period. In the championship against Minnetonka, he recorded an assist on Moorhead’s first goal of the game.

Daniel Halonen

Delano senior forward

The Tigers might not have made it past the semifinals, but Halonen made a lasting impression. The senior forward and Mr. Hockey finalist racked up four points in a quarterfinals against Mankato West with two goals and two assists. Halonen, Delano’s top scorer with 43 goals this season, had seven shots on goal in the semifinal against Warroad, with two of them finding the back of the net.

Delano forward Daniel Halonen (12) celebrates his goal against Mankato West in the Class 1A quarterfinals. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Cash Hardie

Minnetonka sophomore forward

Hardie was “cash money” in the tournament, with two goals and two assists in the Skippers’ 5-0 victory over Gentry Academy in the Class 2A quarterfinals and the game-winner with a laser wrister in a 4-3 overtime victory over Rosemount in the semifinals to avoid the upset. In the state championship against Moorhead, Hardie had a goal and an assist.

Minnetonka forward Cash Hardie (14) celebrates after scoring on Gentry Academy goaltender Gavin Grose (33) in the first period of the quarterfinals. (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Ryan “Mooney” Shaugabay

Warroad senior forward

Shaugabay scored the biggest goal of his high school career when he finished a play off the rush a minute into overtime for the winner to beat Hibbing/Chisholm in the Class 1A state championship game. It was his fifth goal of the tournament and 26th of the season after he scored a pair in the first two tourney games.

Whitaker Rewertz

Hibbing/Chisholm sophomore defenseman

Hibbing’s forwards are so potent, you might not realize how good sophomore defenseman is both offensively and defensively. Rewertz has some silky smooth stickhandling moves and is very poised with the puck.

In the quarterfinals, he was a plus-4 against Rock Ridge with one goal, one assist and a whopping 10 shots on goal. In the semis, he had a goal and an assist against Mahtomedi with six more shots on goal. He scored two more goals in the championship game and added nine more shots on goal.

Hibbing/Chisholm defenseman Whitaker Rewertz (10) scores Hibbing/Chisholm’s fourth goal on an empty net at the end of the third period against Mahtomedi in the Class 1A semifinals. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
