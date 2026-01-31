Skip to main content
Boys Nordic skiing team and individual state rankings

Individual rankings take shape as state tournament nears.

Injuries have influenced a change in the Minnesota High School Coaches boys Nordic skiing rankings. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Joe Gunther

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Injuries have influenced a change in the Minnesota High School Coaches boys Nordic skiing rankings.

Two-time defending state champion Logan Drevlow has been out all season because of injuries. Those injuries may keep him out of the section and state tournament. As a result, Sartell’s Andrew Berndt has moved into the top individual spot in the coaches poll.

Berndt, Minnetonka’s Peter Hackney, Hopkins’ Bridger Nelson and Stillwater’s George Nelson were the top non-senior finishers at last year’s state tournament.

They fill out the top four in the latest individual poll, with Peter Schulz rounding out the top five after being unranked in the previous poll. Brainerd’s Owen Robertson joined the top 10 after being unranked in the previous individual poll. He is No. 9 this week.

Brainerd made a jump in the team rankings. The Warriors moved from No. 8 to No. 4. Meanwhile, Duluth East moved from No. 4 to No. 2 and Moorhead moved up from No. 7 to No. 5.

New to the team poll is Ely at No. 7, St. Paul Highland Park at No. 9 and Minneapolis South/Roosevelt at No. 10.

Teams

1. Stillwater. Previous Rank: No. 1

2. Duluth East. Previous Rank: No. 4

3. Minneapolis Washburn. Previous Rank: No. 3

4. Brainerd. Previous Rank: No. 8

5. Moorhead. Previous Rank: No. 7

6. Eden Prairie. Previous Rank: No. 5

7. Ely. Previous Rank: Unranked

8. Orono. Previous Rank: No. 10

9. St. Paul Highland Park. Previous Rank: unranked

10. Minneapolis South/Roosevelt. Previous Rank: unranked

Individuals

1. Andrew Berndt, Sartell. Previous Rank: No. 2

2. Peter Hackney, Minnetonka. Previous Rank: No. 3

3. Bridger Nelson, Hopkins. Previous Rank: No. 4

4. George Nelson, Stillwater. Previous Rank: No. 6

5. Peter Schulz, St. Paul Central. Previous Rank: unranked

6. Eli Andre, Mounds Park Academy. Previous Rank: No. 5

7. Anders Decker, Armstrong. Previous Rank: No. 9

8. Everett Olson, Edina. Previous Rank: No. 8

9. Owen Robertson, Brainerd. Previous Rank: Unranked

10. Soren Winikoff, Mounds Park Academy. Previous Rank: No. 7

