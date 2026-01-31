Boys Nordic skiing team and individual state rankings

Injuries have influenced a change in the Minnesota High School Coaches boys Nordic skiing rankings.

Two-time defending state champion Logan Drevlow has been out all season because of injuries. Those injuries may keep him out of the section and state tournament. As a result, Sartell’s Andrew Berndt has moved into the top individual spot in the coaches poll.

Berndt, Minnetonka’s Peter Hackney, Hopkins’ Bridger Nelson and Stillwater’s George Nelson were the top non-senior finishers at last year’s state tournament.

They fill out the top four in the latest individual poll, with Peter Schulz rounding out the top five after being unranked in the previous poll. Brainerd’s Owen Robertson joined the top 10 after being unranked in the previous individual poll. He is No. 9 this week.

Brainerd made a jump in the team rankings. The Warriors moved from No. 8 to No. 4. Meanwhile, Duluth East moved from No. 4 to No. 2 and Moorhead moved up from No. 7 to No. 5.

New to the team poll is Ely at No. 7, St. Paul Highland Park at No. 9 and Minneapolis South/Roosevelt at No. 10.

Teams

1. Stillwater. Previous Rank: No. 1

2. Duluth East. Previous Rank: No. 4