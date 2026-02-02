Skip to main content
Minnesota high school boys basketball state poll: Week 10

Albany, which won the Class 2A boys basketball championship last season, is ranked No.7 in the latest poll. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Joe Gunther

The Minnesota Star Tribune

The Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association recognized Benson’s undefeated season in the latest poll released Feb. 1, putting the Braves at No. 9 in Class 1A.

The Braves, making their first appearance in the polls, are one of four undefeated teams in 1A. The other three teams hold the top three spots in the poll.

Other teams that joined the 1A top 10 were Fertile-Beltrami (No. 9) and Dawson-Boyd (No. 10).

In Class 4A, Tartan, also undefeated, went from being tied for No. 1 with Wayzata to being ranked second. Meanwhile, Lakeville South moved four spots from No. 10 to No. 6.

Becker and St. Peter entered the 2A top 10 at No. 9 and No. 10, and Hopkins and East Ridge are back in the 4A top 10.

Class 4A

1. Wayzata (17-2). Previous Rank: No. T1

2. Tartan (15-0). Previous Rank: No. T1

3. Buffalo (15-2). Previous Rank: No. 3

4. Prior Lake (14-4). Previous Rank: No. 5

5. Maple Grove (11-5). Previous Rank: No. 4

6. Lakeville South (15-3). Previous Rank: No. 10

7. Cretin-Derham Hall (15-4). Previous Rank: No. 6

8. Alexandria (12-3). Previous Rank: No. 8

9. Hopkins (12-6). Previous Rank: unranked

10. East Ridge (14-4). Previous Rank: unranked

Class 3A

1. Totino-Grace (14-2). Previous Rank: 1

2. Richfield (17-1). Previous Rank: 2

3. DeLaSalle (14-2). Previous Rank: 3

4. Northfield (16-2). Previous Rank: No. 4

5. Mahtomedi (15-2). Previous Rank: 5

6. St. Paul Johnson (13-3). Previous Rank: 7

7. Mankato East (13-5). Previous Rank: 8

8. Orono (10-7). Previous Rank: 6

9. Becker (14-4). Previous Rank: unranked

10. St. Peter (13-5). Previous Rank: unranked

Class 2A

1. Goodhue (18-1). Previous Rank: No. 1

2. Morris (15-0). Previous Rank: No. 2

3. Southwest Christian (13-4). Previous Rank: No. 4

4. Belle Plaine (13-2). Previous Rank: No. 5

5. Montevideo (16-1). Previous Rank: No. 3

6. Pequot Lakes (14-1). Previous Rank: No. 6

7. Albany (14-2). Previous Rank: No. 8

8. Annandale (14-2). Previous Rank: No. 9

9. Holy Family (12-3). Previous Rank: No. 7

10. Zumbrota-Mazeppa (16-2). Previous Rank: No. 10

Class 1A

1. Henning (17-0). Previous Rank: No. 1

2. Red Lake County (17-0). Previous Rank: No. 2

3. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (20-0). Previous Rank: No. 3

4. Central Minnesota Christian (16-1). Previous Rank: No. 5

5. Hills-Beaver Creek (16-1). Previous Rank: No. 4

6. Pelican Rapids (15-3). Previous Rank: No. 6

7. Southland (16-1). Previous Rank: No. 8

8. Fertile-Beltrami (15-1). Previous Rank: unranked

9. Benson (16-0). Previous Rank: unranked

10. Dawson-Boyd (14-3). Previous Rank: unranked

