Minnesota high school boys basketball state poll: Week 10

The Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association recognized Benson’s undefeated season in the latest poll released Feb. 1, putting the Braves at No. 9 in Class 1A.

The Braves, making their first appearance in the polls, are one of four undefeated teams in 1A. The other three teams hold the top three spots in the poll.

Other teams that joined the 1A top 10 were Fertile-Beltrami (No. 9) and Dawson-Boyd (No. 10).

In Class 4A, Tartan, also undefeated, went from being tied for No. 1 with Wayzata to being ranked second. Meanwhile, Lakeville South moved four spots from No. 10 to No. 6.

Becker and St. Peter entered the 2A top 10 at No. 9 and No. 10, and Hopkins and East Ridge are back in the 4A top 10.

Class 4A

1. Wayzata (17-2). Previous Rank: No. T1

2. Tartan (15-0). Previous Rank: No. T1

3. Buffalo (15-2). Previous Rank: No. 3