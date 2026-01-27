Minnesota Top 25: Strib Varsity’s statewide boys hockey ranking

The battle for the top spot in the state has basically become a two-horse race: Minnetonka and Moorhead.

Minnetonka is the best defensive team in the state, able to shut down opponents routinely.

Moorhead is the defending Class 2A state champ and has more offensive talent than any team in the state.

Of course, these are high school kids. Teams like Edina, Rogers, St. Thomas Academy or Shakopee all have enough skill and talent to take down either Minnetonka or Moorhead.

Anything can happen.

Your best chance to see either of the two teams at the top of the rankings comes Thursday, Jan. 29, when Minnetonka hosts Edina. Edina won the first matchup of the season, 5-4 in overtime. The Skippers have a little payback in mind.

Minnesota Top 25

All teams are Class 2A unless otherwise noted.

1. Minnetonka (17-1-1). Previous: 2