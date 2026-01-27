Skip to main content
Minnesota Top 25: Strib Varsity’s statewide boys hockey ranking

Delano, Holy Angels and Mahtomedi enter the Top 25.

Minnetonka forward Max Aronson (23) celebrates after scoring in the third period against Mahtomedi on Jan. 3. (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Jim Paulsen

The Minnesota Star Tribune

The battle for the top spot in the state has basically become a two-horse race: Minnetonka and Moorhead.

Minnetonka is the best defensive team in the state, able to shut down opponents routinely.

Moorhead is the defending Class 2A state champ and has more offensive talent than any team in the state.

Of course, these are high school kids. Teams like Edina, Rogers, St. Thomas Academy or Shakopee all have enough skill and talent to take down either Minnetonka or Moorhead.

Anything can happen.

Your best chance to see either of the two teams at the top of the rankings comes Thursday, Jan. 29, when Minnetonka hosts Edina. Edina won the first matchup of the season, 5-4 in overtime. The Skippers have a little payback in mind.

Minnesota Top 25

All teams are Class 2A unless otherwise noted.

1. Minnetonka (17-1-1). Previous: 2

The Skippers take over the top spot and have the chance to avenge their only loss of the season when they host rival Edina on Thursday, Jan. 29.

2. Moorhead (15-2-1). Previous: 1

The Spuds are getting tested on a nightly basis, having been taken to overtime in three of their last four games, including a 5-4 loss to Grand Forks (N.D.) Central

3. Shakopee (17-3-0). Previous: 3

The Sabers are on an eight-game winning streak and have won 13 of their last 14 games.

4. Rogers (14-4-1). Previous: 4

Plenty of horsepower at the top of the lineup in Cole Bumgarner (13 goals, 20 assists) and Brock Cheslock (16 goals, 11 assists).

5. St. Thomas Academy (14-4-2). Previous: 6

The Cadets are locking down the D-zone, allowing just four goals in their last five games.

6. Edina (15-5-0). Previous: 7

After scoring just once in his previous seven games, leading goal-getter Bode McConnell is off the schneid, notching three goals in two games, including victories over Wayzata and St. Michael-Albertville.

7. Rosemount (13-4-1). Previous: 5

The Irish peppered Shakopee’s goalie with 30 shots but couldn’t get one past Sabres goalie Logan Avery in a 1-0 loss.

8. Hill-Murray (2A, 14-3-2). Previous: 9

Landon Sampair’s empty-net goal with just more than a minute left was the game-winner in a 3-2 victory over Stillwater on Jan. 24.

9. Hibbing/Chisholm (1A, 15-2-2). Previous: 8

The Bluejackets capped a 3-1-1 stretch against top competition, getting out to a 2-0 lead in a satisfying 4-2 victory at Warroad.

Watch the replay of Hibbing/Chisholm vs. East Grand Forks

10. Hermantown (1A, 15-2-3). Previous: 10

There’s a battle for the top of the Lake Superior conference with three teams — Hermantown, Hibbing/Chisholm and Duluth Marshall — all with 15 victories and within three points of one another.

11. Duluth Marshall (1A, 15-2-2). Previous: 11

Goalie Wyatt Brown posted his fourth shutout of the season in an 8-0 breather over Pine City.

12. Sartell (1A, 15-3-0). Previous: 12

A midseason wobble marked by a 3-3 stretch looks to be behind the Sabres, who have won six in a row.

13. Farmington (16-2-1). Previous: 15

Football coach Bill Parcells famously said, “You are what your record says you are.” The Tigers have won 16 of 19. Take these guys seriously.

14. Cretin-Derham Hall (2A, 14-6-0). Previous: 13

Six players scored in the Raiders’ 6-0 shutout of Roseville.

15. Northfield (1A, 14-2-2). Previous: 18

The Raiders methodically tightened the screws throughout a 6-3 victory over Breck.

16. Warroad (1A, 13-5-1). Previous: 14

The Warriors look to bounce back after a 4-2 loss to Hibbing/Chisholm by hosting rival Roseau on Monday, Jan.26

17. Elk River/Zimmerman (12-5-1). Previous: 17

The Elks are perched atop the Northwest Suburban Conference with 15 points, but Rogers looms three points back with three games in hand.

18. Maple Grove (11-5-1). Previous: 16

The Crimson got a much-needed weeklong break after back-to-back losses to Edina and Minnetonka. It looked like the mojo was back in a 3-2 overtime victory over Buffalo.

19. Delano (1A, 13-4-1). Previous: unranked

The Tigers have an enviable talent in senior forwards Daniel Halonen and Brady Kangas. Togethers, they’ve potted 40 goals and 81 points.

20. Stillwater (12-6-1). Previous: 20

I have a hunch the Ponies will start bucking in the playoffs and make some noise.

21. Luverne (1A, 17-3-0). Previous: 22

The Cardinals, frustrated by a 5-4 OT loss to Waseca, took out their frustrations by scoring 29 goals in victories over Fairmont and Redwood Valley.

22. Breck (1A, 13-5-1). Previous: 24

High-scoring forward Garrett Trench, who has 58 points (24 goals, 34 assists) this season, just signed with the Vernon Vipers of the British Columbia Hockey League.

23. International Falls (1A, 13-1-2). Previous: 23

The Yerxa cousins, Anthony and William, are dynamic with the puck and make every Broncos game a must-see event.

24. Holy Angels (12-6-0). Previous: unranked

The Stars have the talent, but can they access it when the games get tough?

Watch Holy Angels vs. Blake on Friday, Jan. 30 at 7:15 p.m.

25. Mahtomedi (1A, 10-8-2). Previous: unranked

The Zephyrs were rounding into postseason shape before running into highly ranked St. Thomas Academy and Hermantown in back-to-back losses.

About the Author

Jim Paulsen

Reporter

Jim Paulsen is a high school sports reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

