Minnesota Top 25: The Strib Varsity’s statewide boys hockey ranking

I’ve struggled with this choice. Who is No. 1? I’ve had both Moorhead and Minnetonka at the top of the rankings at different points this season.

I’ve currently been leaning toward Moorhead because Minnetonka’s loss was more recent (5-4 to Edina on Jan. 10), but does that trump Minnetonka’s head-to-head victory over the Spuds on Dec. 20?

Shouldn’t that give the nod to the Skippers?

In truth, this is more of a gut reaction. I’ve seen both play. They match up well, but I simply feel Moorhead’s firepower gives the Spuds the advantage.

That’s one man’s opinion.

Minnesota Top 25

All teams are Class 2A unless otherwise noted.

1. Moorhead (15-1-1). Previous: 1

Uncharacteristically down 3-0 to Andover headed into the third period, Max Cullen sparked a rally with two goals and two assists in a 5-4 overtime victory.