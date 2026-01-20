Skip to main content
Minnesota Top 25: The Strib Varsity’s statewide boys hockey ranking

Who deserves the top spot in the boys hockey rankings: Moorhead or Minnetonka?

Minnetonka head coach Sean Goldsworthy watches from the bench as the Skippers play Mahtomedi on Jan. 3. (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Jim Paulsen

The Minnesota Star Tribune

I’ve struggled with this choice. Who is No. 1? I’ve had both Moorhead and Minnetonka at the top of the rankings at different points this season.

I’ve currently been leaning toward Moorhead because Minnetonka’s loss was more recent (5-4 to Edina on Jan. 10), but does that trump Minnetonka’s head-to-head victory over the Spuds on Dec. 20?

Shouldn’t that give the nod to the Skippers?

In truth, this is more of a gut reaction. I’ve seen both play. They match up well, but I simply feel Moorhead’s firepower gives the Spuds the advantage.

That’s one man’s opinion.

Minnesota Top 25

All teams are Class 2A unless otherwise noted.

1. Moorhead (15-1-1). Previous: 1

Uncharacteristically down 3-0 to Andover headed into the third period, Max Cullen sparked a rally with two goals and two assists in a 5-4 overtime victory.

2. Minnetonka (15-1-1). Previous: 2

Should the Skippers be No. 1? It’s an argument with strong case.

3. Shakopee (14-3-0). Previous: 4

The Sabers showed a lot of character in coming back to beat Hermantown 2-1 in OT after giving up the lead in the final minute of regulation.

4. Rogers (13-4-1). Previous: 6

Time to consider the Royals serious candidates for postseason success. They haven’t lost in more than a month.

5. Rosemount (13-3-1). Previous: 9

The Irish are looming, just waiting for another team to underestimate them. Do so at your own peril.

6. St. Thomas Academy (12-4-2). Previous: 7

The Cadets’ rally to tie Moorhead 4-4 two weeks ago, one week after getting thumped by the Spuds 6-2, reignited their season.

7. Edina (13-5-0). Previous: 3

How much do the Hornets influence the hockey landscape? Everything Edina does has a trickle-down effect on just about everyone else.

8. Hibbing/Chisholm (1A, 14-2-2). Previous: 8

Brotherly rivalry: Cole and Tate Swanson are battling for the team lead in goals with 18 apiece.

9. Hill-Murray (12-3-2). Previous: 13

Six straight victories for the jelling Pioneers.

10. Hermantown (1A, 13-2-3). Previous: 5

The Hawks are working through a 2-2-1 stretch.

11. Duluth Marshall (14-2-2). Previous: 11

Goalie Wyatt Brown slammed the door on Hibbing/Chisholm after the Bluejackets peppered him with 21 shots on goal in the first period of their 2-2 tie.

12. Sartell (1A, 13-3-0). Previous: 12

Junior forward Devin Jacobs is heating up with six goals in his last three games.

13. Cretin-Derham Hall (13-5-0). Previous: 16

The Raiders are finding ways to win the close ones. That’s three straight one-goal victories.

14. Warroad (1A, 12-4-1). Previous: 14

The Warriors’ power-play is clicking at a 34.8% success rate.

15. Farmington (14-2-1). Previous: 15

After losing two of three games to start the month, the Tigers’ defense is stepping up, allowing just two goals in a pair of victories.

16. Maple Grove (10-5-1). Previous: 10

A 5-1 stretch was interrupted by back-to-back losses to Edina and Minnetonka.

17. Elk River (10-5-0). Previous: unranked

The Elks won six of seven and led Rogers 4-2 in the second period in their only loss.

18. Northfield (1A, 13-2-0). Previous: 18

The Raiders keep stringing together four-game winning streaks, but are still searching for a signature win.

19. Chanhassen (9-5-2). Previous: 19

The Storm lost a 4-1, first-period lead and needed a late goal to salvage a 5-5 tie with Lakeville North.

20. Stillwater (11-5-0). Previous: 17

With three losses in four games, the Ponies’ fast start is fading further into the past.

21. Monticello (1A, 11-3-3). Previous: 20

The Magic just can’t seem to shake Chisago Lakes. They’ve played twice, they’ve tied twice, outshooting the Wildcats significantly in both games.

22. Luverne (1A, 15-3-0). Previous: 21

After scoring 16 goals in their previous two games, the Cardinals dropped a tough one 5-4 in OT to Waseca.

23. International Falls (1A, 12-1-2). Previous: 25

It feels like all is right with the hockey gods when I-Falls is good.

24. Breck (1A, 12-4-1). Previous: unranked

The Mustangs are 7-1-1 in their last nine games.

25. Cloquet/Esko/Carlton (1A, 10-8-0). Previous: unranked

The Lumberjacks are making noise with victories over Orono, Warroad and Duluth Marshall in their last four games.

About the Author

Jim Paulsen

Reporter

Jim Paulsen is a high school sports reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

