Minnesota Top 25: The Star Tribune’s statewide boys hockey ranking

This was the type of game fans of Minnesota high school hockey will gladly cram into arenas on a cold Saturday in January to see.

No. 1 Minnetonka. No. 3 Edina. Braemar Arena.

It can’t get much better than that — two rivals squaring off in arguably the most storied high school hockey venue in the state, and both considered among the best teams in Minnesota.

Some Minnesotans choose to spend their weekends sitting on a frozen lake, staring at a fishing line dropped into a hole. On Jan. 10, many from the North Star State chose to sit and stare at a sheet of ice in a chilly barn.

Must-see hockey.

The game didn’t disappoint. Minnetonka scored first. Edina tied it, then took a 2-1 lead. Minnetonka responded.

It was back and forth through the rest of the game until Edina’s David Varecka made the score 4-4 in the third period.

Was a tie in the offing? Not a chance. Not with two such skilled teams.