Minnesota Top 25: The Star Tribune’s statewide boys hockey ranking

Moorhead slides back into the top spot after Edina defeated Minnetonka in an overtime classic.

Edina Hornets forward Bode McConnell (15), shown after scoring a goal in 2025 in the section tournament, fed Tucker Johnson on a 2-on-1 rush where Johnson scored the game winning goal against Minnetonka, 5-4, in overtime. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Jim Paulsen

The Minnesota Star Tribune

This was the type of game fans of Minnesota high school hockey will gladly cram into arenas on a cold Saturday in January to see.

No. 1 Minnetonka. No. 3 Edina. Braemar Arena.

It can’t get much better than that — two rivals squaring off in arguably the most storied high school hockey venue in the state, and both considered among the best teams in Minnesota.

Some Minnesotans choose to spend their weekends sitting on a frozen lake, staring at a fishing line dropped into a hole. On Jan. 10, many from the North Star State chose to sit and stare at a sheet of ice in a chilly barn.

Must-see hockey.

The game didn’t disappoint. Minnetonka scored first. Edina tied it, then took a 2-1 lead. Minnetonka responded.

It was back and forth through the rest of the game until Edina’s David Varecka made the score 4-4 in the third period.

Was a tie in the offing? Not a chance. Not with two such skilled teams.

Barely four minutes into overtime, Edina’s Bode McConnell fed Tucker Johnson on a 2-on-1 rush. Johnson, prepared for the feed, slapped a one-timer home for a 5-4 victory. The Hornets stormed the ice in a celebration befitting a state tournament victory.

It was a huge victory for Edina, without question. But it was just round one. These two meet again in less than three weeks, this time at 7 p.m. on Jan. 29 at Minnetonka.

Circle your calendar.

Related Coverage

Minnesota Top 25

All teams are Class 2A unless otherwise noted.

1. Moorhead (13-1-1). Previous rank: 2

The well-traveled Spuds played just four of their first 15 games at home. They have two more on the road, at Bemidji and at Andover, before they get a two-week breather at the Moorhead Sports Center.

2. Minnetonka (13-1-1). Previous rank: 1

With their brutal schedule, no one expected the Skippers to go undefeated. Losing in overtime to Edina stings, but the game itself was riveting.

3. Edina (11-4-0). Previous rank: 4

The rafters at Braemar Arena shook when Tucker Johnson scored in OT to lift the Hornets to a 5-4 victory over rival Minnetonka.

4. Shakopee (12-3-0). Previous rank: 6.

The Sabers got surly after a 6-3 loss to Moorhead, beating Holy Angels, Farmington and Apple Valley/Burnsville by a combined 19-3

5. Hermantown (1A, 12-1-3). Previous rank: 3

The Hawks built a three-goal lead, then leaned on goalie Bryce Francisco as Warroad stormed back to tie the game 3-3. Francisco finished with 43 saves.

Watch Hibbing/Chisholm vs. Hermantown Tuesday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m.

6. Rogers (11-4-1). Previous rank: 7

Rogers — 7-0-1 in its past eight games — is the team no one wants to face right now.

Watch Wayzata vs. Rogers on Saturday, Jan. 17 at 4 p.m. during Hockey Day Minnesota..

7. St. Thomas Academy (9-4-2). Previous rank: 5

One week after getting drubbed by Moorhead 6-2, the Cadets showed some grit, tying the Spuds 4-4.

8. Hibbing (1A, 13-1-1). Previous rank: 8

The Iron Range was buzzing about the Bluejackets’ convincing 4-2 victory over International Falls. Hibbing outshot the Broncos 37-13.

9. Rosemount (11-3-1). Previous rank: 14

After a 10-day break, the Irish went on the road and rallied from a three-goal deficit to beat Stillwater 5-4 in OT. Cade Sherman scored the winner at 4:28 of the bonus session.

Watch Rosemount vs. Holy Angels on Saturday, Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. during Hockey Day Minnesota.

10. Maple Grove (10-3-1). Previous rank: 11

The immediate schedule gets infinitely more dangerous, with back-to-back games against Edina and Minnetonka on tap this week.

11. Duluth Marshall (12-2-1). Previous rank: 9

The trio of Kyler Black, Bennett Scissons and Layton Anderson is dangerous on the power play, combining for seven goals and 21 total points.

12. Sartell (1A, 11-3-0). Previous rank: unranked

A 10-3 loss at Moorhead was a splash of cold water in the Sabres’ collective faces. They’re 4-1-0 since.

13. Hill-Murray (9-3-2). Previous rank: 13

The Pioneers allowed just one goal in victories over Prior Lake, Two Rivers and Benilde-St. Margaret’s.

14. Warroad (1A, 11-3-1). Previous rank: 10

The Warriors are 1-1-1 in their last round of games, but the only result anyone noticed was their 4-1 victory over archrival Roseau.

15. Farmington (12-1-1). Previous rank: 15

The Tigers suffered their first loss of the season, 4-2 to Shakopee, but shook off the disappointment and came back with a 3-2 OT victory over Lakeville South.

16. Cretin-Derham Hall (11-5-0). Previous rank: 16.

The Raiders play host to Stillwater on Jan. 15 in a battle for Suburban East conference supremacy.

17. Stillwater (11-4-0). Previous rank: 12

After back-to-back losses to Rogers and Rosemount, the Ponies regrouped and beat Roseville 6-3.

18. Northfield (1A, 11-2-0). Previous rank: 18

Playing strong two-way hockey, Northfield is throwing its hat in the ring among the top teams in Class 1A.

19. Chanhassen (8-5-1). Previous rank: unranked

The Storm are storming, having won five of their past six.

20. Totino-Grace (10-4-0). Previous rank: 19

High-octane Rogers found a few holes in the Eagles’ strong defense, scoring seven goals in a 7-1 victory.

21. Luverne (1A, 14-2-0). Previous rank: 24

The Cardinals, who won their first 11 games, have started another streak, winning three in a row.

22. Monticello (1A, 10-3-1). Previous rank: 20

Despite dominating most of the game, the Magic lost a tough one to Section 5 rival St. Cloud Cathedral, giving up three goals in the third period.

23. Holy Angels (9-4-0). Previous rank: 23.

Wobbly of late, the Stars have a chance to get on a run with five winnable games over the next two weeks.

Watch Rosemount vs. Holy Angels on Saturday, Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. during Hockey Day Minnesota.

24. Centennial (8-6-0). Previous rank: unranked

Look out: the Cougars are flying, scoring seven goals per game while winning five of their past six.

25. International Falls (1A, 10-1-2). Previous rank: 25

The Broncos are the state’s highest-scoring team, averaging 7.8 goals per game.

Jim Paulsen

Reporter

Jim Paulsen is a high school sports reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

