Hockey Day Minnesota high school games will be streamed live on Strib Varsity

High school hockey games over five days at Hockey Day Minnesota 2026 will be streamed on stribvarsity.com.

Edina girls hockey, the Class 2A state runner-up last season, will face Warroad, the Class 1A state runner-up last season, at Hockey Day Minnesota on Thursday, Jan. 23. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Hockey Day Minnesota 2026 is in Hastings, but you can catch the event’s high school action from anywhere on stribvarsity.com.

Partnering with Hockey Day Minnesota, Strib Varsity is livestreaming all 10 varsity high school games not being broadcast, as well as the “USA vs. the World” alumni game on Jan. 21.

The schedule kicks off Saturday, Jan. 17, and runs through Thursday, Jan. 22. Hockey Day Minnesota events on Jan. 23 and 24 will be broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network.

Links to each game’s livestream can be found below. See Strib Varsity’s full livestream schedule here.

Hockey Day Minnesota livestreams on Strib Varsity

Saturday, Jan. 17

10 a.m.: Rochester Century/John Marshall vs. Rochester Mayo (boys)

1 p.m.: Lakeville South vs. Maple Grove (girls)

4 p.m.: Wayzata vs. Rogers (boys)

7 p.m.: Rosemount vs. Holy Angels (boys)

Monday, Jan. 19

5 p.m.: Grand Rapids/Greenway vs. Alexandria (girls)

7:30 p.m.: Lakeville North vs. Chanhassen (boys)

Tuesday, Jan. 20

7:30 p.m.: Breck vs. St. Paul Academy (boys)

Wednesday, Jan. 21

6 p.m.: USA vs. the World alumni game (not a high school game, but the Star Tribune is pleased to offer this game as well)

7:30 p.m.: Park of Cottage Grove vs. White Bear Lake (boys)

Thursday, Jan. 22

4:30 p.m.: Warroad vs. Edina (girls)

7:30 p.m.: Blaine vs. Champlin Park (boys)

Hockey Day Minnesota

Learn more about the 2026 Hockey Day Minnesota event, which begins Jan. 17 in Hastings, by visiting the event website here.

