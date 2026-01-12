Hockey Day Minnesota 2026 is in Hastings, but you can catch the event’s high school action from anywhere on stribvarsity.com.

Partnering with Hockey Day Minnesota, Strib Varsity is livestreaming all 10 varsity high school games not being broadcast, as well as the “USA vs. the World” alumni game on Jan. 21.

The schedule kicks off Saturday, Jan. 17, and runs through Thursday, Jan. 22. Hockey Day Minnesota events on Jan. 23 and 24 will be broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network.

Links to each game’s livestream can be found below. See Strib Varsity’s full livestream schedule here.

Hockey Day Minnesota livestreams on Strib Varsity

Saturday, Jan. 17

10 a.m.: Rochester Century/John Marshall vs. Rochester Mayo (boys)

1 p.m.: Lakeville South vs. Maple Grove (girls)

4 p.m.: Wayzata vs. Rogers (boys)