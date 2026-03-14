Wayzata dominates rival Hopkins for sixth straight boys basketball section championship

Wayzata students lined up to enter the gym 90 minutes before tipoff for what felt like the biggest boys basketball game of the season Friday, March 13.

The heated rivalry between Wayzata and Hopkins had attracted sold-out crowds before, but the vibe felt different this time with pressure on the Royals to be competitive after suffering a blowout loss in the last regular-season meeting.

The top-seeded and defending state champion Trojans put on one last show in front of their home crowd Friday and looked like the team to beat again in Class 4A with a convincing 105-70 victory.

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Senior Christian Wiggins also became the program’s all-time leading scorer, finishing with 30 points as Wayzata won its a sixth straight section title.

Wiggins, an Iowa State recruit, had 22 points in the first half, including five of his team’s 11 three-pointers to give the Trojans a 22-point halftime lead.

Wiggins was given a standing ovation when it was announced he had made history as the program’s all-time leading scorer. Fellow seniors Nolen Anderson and Isaac Olmstead also drew cheers from fans as they left the floor one last time in the last five minutes with the game out of reach.

Anderson, a future Gopher, finished with 23 points. Olmstead, who had missed time recently with a knee injury, hit a couple of three-pointers while orchestrating the high-scoring offense.

In the last meeting at Wayzata, Hopkins led by seven points at halftime. The Trojans needed a last-second three-pointer from Wiggins to win 80-76 on Jan. 23, but they won 94-79 on Feb. 17 at the Royals Activity Center.