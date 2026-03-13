Sophomore Kevin Wilson Jr. scored on a layup with 33 seconds left in the second half of the Class 4A, Section 4 boys basketball final to give Tartan a one-point lead over Cretin-Derham Hall.

But the game was far from over.

After Tartan missed the front end of a 1-and-1 to extend the lead, JoJo Mitchell hit one of two free throws to send the game into overtime tied 58-58.

After four consecutive losses in the section playoffs to Cretin-Derham Hall, Wilson and his Titans teammates were determined to finally get longtime coach Mark Klingsporn over that hurdle. They did so by pulling away in overtime for a thrilling 69-61 victory at home on Thursday, March 21, to reach the state tournament for the first time since 2014.

Jaylen Goergen’s dunk as time expired sent Tartan players and fans into a massive celebration on the floor.

“It felt great,” said Wilson, who had a game-high 25 points. “I felt like we were going to do it this year. I felt it all the way through from the start.”

Wilson opened the extra period with a quick basket to get the home crowd fired up. He hit two free throws after drawing a fifth foul on Mitchell for a 64-59 lead with a minute left.