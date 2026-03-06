Skip to main content
Minnesota Top 25: Strib Varsity’s statewide boys basketball rankings

The top teams are led by Mr. Basketball finalists, but contenders for the award could see their high school career end as early as this weekend.

Wayzata's Christian Wiggins (2) defends East Ridge's Cedric Tomes (3) on Feb. 9 in Woodbury. Both are Minnesota Mr. Basketball candidates. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Marcus Fuller

The Minnesota Star Tribune

The race for Minnesota’s Mr. Basketball is arguably tighter than last season, but there’s a chance the current favorite won’t make the state tournament.

A year ago, Alexandria’s Chase Thompson edged Orono’s Nolan Groves, but they both led their teams to Williams Arena. Thompson and the Cardinals won the Class 3A title.

The top 10 finalists for this year’s Mr. Basketball were announced March 2, but a few players on the list could get knocked out in sections — as soon as this weekend.

East Ridge’s Cedric Tomes (Gophers) and Cretin-Derham Hall’s JoJo Mitchell (St. Thomas) will go head-to-head in a Class 4A, Section 4 semifinal on March 7. One of their high school careers will end. The same could be said for Eden Prairie’s Hamze Yusuf if he can’t stop surging Chaska in a Class 4A, Section 2 semifinal.

Wayzata’s Nolen Anderson and Christian Wiggins are two favorites to win Mr. Basketball, but they’ll likely face a sleeper for the award in the Class 4A, Section 6 championship game next week. That’s Hopkins’ Jayden Moore, the state’s all-time assist leader.

Minnesota Top 25

Teams are in Class 4A unless noted.

1. Tartan (27-0) Previous: 1

The Titans finished the regular season with 57 straight wins. They’ve also won three straight Metro East Conference titles with a 47-1 record during that span. All that’s left to do is break that state tournament drought, which dates back to 2014.

2. Wayzata (23-3) Previous: 2

The Trojans only lost to one Minnesota team during the regular season after being swept by Maple Grove. A season-ending injury to Isaac Olmstead puts more pressure on seniors Anderson and Wiggins, but they’re talented enough to carry a heavier load.

3. Totino-Grace (3A, 22-2) Previous: 3

The Eagles had 17 straight victories to finish the regular season after losing back-to-back games against Wayzata and East Ridge. Totino-Grace is at full strength now and ready for point guard Malachi Hill and wing Dothan Ijadimbola to lead another playoff push.

4. Hopkins (19-7) Previous: 4

The Royals have lost to one team in the last 11 games, but that opponent has been a thorn in their side. Wayzata will likely be waiting for Hopkins in the Class 4A, Section 6 final again this year. This will be Jayden Moore’s last chance to make the state tournament.

5. DeLaSalle (3A, 24-3) Previous: 5

The Islanders have won 16 of their last 17 games entering Saturday’s Class 3A, Section 4 semifinal matchup against Columbia Heights. The program’s streak of 15 consecutive state tournament appearances is on the line.

6. Cretin-Derham Hall (22-5) Previous: 6

The Raiders, who were co-Suburban East champions with East Ridge, have won eight of nine games entering the March 7 matchup against the Raptors. They can’t look ahead to a potential Class 4A, Section 4 title game rematch vs. Tartan.

7. Maple Grove (21-6) Previous: 7

The Crimson won their eighth straight game March 3 against Park Center in a Class 4A, Section 5 quarterfinal. Junior Baboucarr Ann had 24 points in the victory over the Pirates. Maple Grove will need that type of performance again on Saturday vs. Mounds View.

8. Richfield (3A, 25-2) Previous: 8

The Spartans have won eight straight games heading into Saturday’s Class 3A, Section 6 semifinal against Holy Angels. Gideon Horne provided the highlight of the season for Richfield with a dunk that shattered the glass backboard vs. Westonka.

9. East Ridge (22-5) Previous: 9

The Raptors will go as far as Gophers recruit and Mr. Basketball candidate Cedric Tomes can take them. Lately, that’s been to seven straight wins. Tomes had 30 and 32 points in back-to-back wins vs. White Bear Lake, including a Class 4A, Section 4 quarterfinal.

10. Buffalo (21-5) Previous: 10

The Bison have surpassed expectations this year while being led by several underclassmen, including sophomores Eli Hegle and Thomas Jordan. But their ceiling is still not known, especially if junior Matthew Jordan can start to heat up.

11. Mahtomedi (3A, 24-3) Previous: 11

The Zephyrs are on a nine-game winning streak, with only two of those games having a margin under double digits. They’re dangerous behind Mark Graff and Willie Roelofs, but St. Paul Johnson is a tough foe in the section semifinals.

12. Alexandria (19-7) Previous: 12

The Cardinals were led to the Class 3A title last year by Mr. Basketball winner Chase Thompson, but he’s now at Clemson. That means the Cards need Talan Witt, Mason Witt and Gavin Roderick to carry them to the state tourney.

13. Henning (1A, 27-0) Previous: 13

The Hornets are the team to beat in Class 1A and the favorites to win their first state championship since 2019. Kale Misegades is one of the two Mr. Basketball finalists from Minnesota’s smallest class (also Triton’s Pierce Petersohn).

14. Prior Lake (20-6) Previous: 14

The Lakers have won six of their last seven games, but the most important victory was escaping Lakeville North 79-74 behind Kolby Thompson’s 30 points on Feb. 27 in the regular-season finale. That gave them momentum going into section play.

15. Rochester Mayo (23-4) Previous: 15

The Spartans have won 16 of 17 games, including an average margin of victory of 32.3 points during a current four-game win streak. They’ve got the depth this season to reach the program’s first state tourney since 2008.

16. Northfield (3A, 23-3) Previous: 16

The Raiders, champions of the Big Nine, have senior Kayden Oakland playing his best basketball at the right time. The 6-5 South Dakota State football recruit had 30 points in a regular-season-ending win Feb. 27 vs. Owatonna.

17. Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta (2A, 27-0) Previous: 17

The Tigers were one of three undefeated teams in the final coaches state rankings, joining Tartan and Henning. They are on pace to make the program’s first state tourney since back-to-back appearances in 2021 and 2022.

18. Goodhue (2A, 27-1) Previous: 18

The Wildcats have 20 consecutive wins and one of the best backcourts in Class 2A with senior Luke Roschen and sophomore Alex Loos, who had 34 points in a March 2 section quarterfinal win vs. Lake City.

19. Chaska (23-4) Previous: 19

The Hawks have the second-longest winning streak in Class 4A behind Tartan with 19 straight victories, but their biggest test will be in Saturday’s section semifinal vs. Eden Prairie. The Eagles were one of the last teams to beat them.

20. Lakeville South (21-6) Previous: 21

The Cougars fell to Lakeville North 67-63 on Feb. 24, which completed a season sweep by the Panthers against their rivals. Lakeville South regrouped with a 68-57 win at Shakopee to end the regular season and a 67-46 win over Rochester John Marshall to open the section tournament.

21. Mankato East (3A, 19-7) Previous: 22

The Cougars have won six of seven games, including five straight victories by an average margin of 21.6 points to finish the regular season. Their quest for a fifth straight state tourney appearance continues Saturday vs. New Ulm in the Class 3A, Section 2 semifinals.

22. St. Paul Central (25-3) Previous: 20

The Minutemen saw their 16-game win streak snapped Feb. 28 in the Twin Cities Championship vs. Minneapolis South. And now the St. Paul City champions face their toughest opponent all season Saturday in a Class 4A, Section 4 semifinal at No. 1 Tartan.

23. Pequot Lakes (2A, 25-1) Previous: 23

The Patriots, who swept defending Class 2A champion Albany this season, have won 18 consecutive games entering Saturday’s Class 2A, Section 7 quarterfinal vs. Pillager.

24. Eagan (19-8) Previous: 25

The Wildcats saw their seven-game winning streak snapped on Feb. 27 vs. Rosemount, but they’re still the No. 1 seed in Class 4A, Section 3 and favored to return to the state tournament for the first time since 2024.

25. Eden Prairie (18-9) Previous: 24

The Eagles lost five of eight games to end the regular season, but they got revenge vs. Minnetonka with a 64-46 win in the section quarterfinals. Now, can they beat Chaska on Saturday for a second time?

