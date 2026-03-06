Minnesota Top 25: Strib Varsity’s statewide boys basketball rankings

The race for Minnesota’s Mr. Basketball is arguably tighter than last season, but there’s a chance the current favorite won’t make the state tournament.

A year ago, Alexandria’s Chase Thompson edged Orono’s Nolan Groves, but they both led their teams to Williams Arena. Thompson and the Cardinals won the Class 3A title.

The top 10 finalists for this year’s Mr. Basketball were announced March 2, but a few players on the list could get knocked out in sections — as soon as this weekend.

East Ridge’s Cedric Tomes (Gophers) and Cretin-Derham Hall’s JoJo Mitchell (St. Thomas) will go head-to-head in a Class 4A, Section 4 semifinal on March 7. One of their high school careers will end. The same could be said for Eden Prairie’s Hamze Yusuf if he can’t stop surging Chaska in a Class 4A, Section 2 semifinal.

Wayzata’s Nolen Anderson and Christian Wiggins are two favorites to win Mr. Basketball, but they’ll likely face a sleeper for the award in the Class 4A, Section 6 championship game next week. That’s Hopkins’ Jayden Moore, the state’s all-time assist leader.

Minnesota Top 25

Teams are in Class 4A unless noted.

1. Tartan (27-0) Previous: 1

The Titans finished the regular season with 57 straight wins. They’ve also won three straight Metro East Conference titles with a 47-1 record during that span. All that’s left to do is break that state tournament drought, which dates back to 2014.