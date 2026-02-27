Minnesota Top 25: Strib Varsity’s statewide boys basketball rankings

Hopkins boys basketball coach Ken Novak Jr. didn’t want an announcement made the night he reached 1,000 victories earlier this season in a victory over Maple Grove.

Novak didn’t have to worry about that on Thursday, Feb. 26, when the visiting Royals beat Buffalo 86-74 and he tied Chisholm legend Bob McDonald’s state all-time record of 1,012 wins.

Senior guard Jayden Moore, who scored 30 points against the Bison, has been determined to help his head coach break McDonald’s record. Moore reached a milestone of his own with the state’s career assists record last week.

The Royals have positioned themselves to put Novak in the No. 1 spot during the section playoffs next week. Hopkins finished the regular season strong, winning nine of its last 10 games, including against Edina, DeLaSalle and Buffalo on the road.

Minnesota Top 25

Teams are in Class 4A unless noted.

1. Tartan (25-0) Previous: 1

The Titans are going for their 57th consecutive regular-season victory in the team’s Metro East Conference finale against South St. Paul. In a big test last weekend, Tyrel Pride scored nine of his 16 points on three three-pointers down the stretch in a 77-71 victory over Alexandria.

2. Wayzata (22-3) Previous: 2