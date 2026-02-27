Skip to main content
Minnesota Top 25: Strib Varsity’s statewide boys basketball rankings

Hopkins’ hot streak helped Royals longtime coach Ken Novak Jr. tie Bob McDonald’s all-time state record of 1,012 career wins.

Hopkins head basketball coach Ken Novak Jr., who is one win away from setting the all-time coaching victory record, observes his players during practice Wednesday, February 18, 2026 at the Royals Athletic Center in Minnetonka. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Marcus Fuller

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Hopkins boys basketball coach Ken Novak Jr. didn’t want an announcement made the night he reached 1,000 victories earlier this season in a victory over Maple Grove.

Novak didn’t have to worry about that on Thursday, Feb. 26, when the visiting Royals beat Buffalo 86-74 and he tied Chisholm legend Bob McDonald’s state all-time record of 1,012 wins.

Senior guard Jayden Moore, who scored 30 points against the Bison, has been determined to help his head coach break McDonald’s record. Moore reached a milestone of his own with the state’s career assists record last week.

The Royals have positioned themselves to put Novak in the No. 1 spot during the section playoffs next week. Hopkins finished the regular season strong, winning nine of its last 10 games, including against Edina, DeLaSalle and Buffalo on the road.

Minnesota Top 25

Teams are in Class 4A unless noted.

1. Tartan (25-0) Previous: 1

The Titans are going for their 57th consecutive regular-season victory in the team’s Metro East Conference finale against South St. Paul. In a big test last weekend, Tyrel Pride scored nine of his 16 points on three three-pointers down the stretch in a 77-71 victory over Alexandria.

2. Wayzata (22-3) Previous: 2

The Trojans won 11 of their past 12 games entering Friday’s regular-season finale against St. Michael-Albertville. They will be heading into the section playoffs without senior starting point guard Isaac Olmstead, who suffered a knee injury.

3. Totino-Grace (3A, 22-2) Previous: 3

The Eagles ended the regular season on a 17-game win streak after escaping Alexandria 92-90 on Feb. 26. DeAngelo Dungey and Daniel Zoa combined for 47 points, including Zoa’s game-winner with under five seconds left. Malachi Hill (hand) returned in a Feb. 19 victory over Blaine after being sidelined since early January.

4. Hopkins (19-7) Previous: 6

The Royals have won nine of their past 10 games, including a six-game win streak. Brothers Jayden and Tre Moore combined for 43 points, 16 rebounds and 11 assists in a Feb. 24 victory over DeLaSalle.

5. DeLaSalle (3A, 23-3) Previous: 4

The Islanders had their 14-game winning streak end with last week’s 89-79 loss to Hopkins. Junior Kamar Thomas had a season-high 28 points in the loss to the Royals, the first DeLaSalle home loss this season.

6. Cretin-Derham Hall (21-5) Previous: 5

The Raiders won six of their last seven games of the regular season and finished 17-1 in the Suburban East after Thursday’s 102-37 victory over Forest Lake. They still have a shot to win the section title and reach state behind JoJo Mitchell and Ty Schlagel.

7. Maple Grove (20-6) Previous: 7

The Crimson won eight consecutive games against Minnesota competition, including a 75-61 victory over Edina on Feb. 26. Senior guard Max Iversen averaged 25 points during the win streak, including four games with 28 points or more.

8. Richfield (3A, 24-2) Previous: 8

The Spartans won 10 of their last 11 games, including eight in a row after a 91-54 victory over Cooper on Feb. 26. Waleed Muhammad, Adin Inda, Dre Collins and Gideon Horne combined for 83 points against Cooper and 85 points in a 100-67 victory over Minneapolis South on Feb. 24.

9. East Ridge (20-5) Previous: 9

The Raptors have won 10 of 11 games, with their only loss against Wayzata. In a Feb. 24 victory over Stillwater, East Ridge won with Gophers recruit and Mr. Basketball candidate Cedric Tomes scoring 28 points. East Ridge isn’t a one-man show; senior Aidan Galvin scored 22 points against the Ponies.

10. Buffalo (21-5) Previous: 10

The Bison have been battling at the top of the Lake Conference behind sophomores Eli Hegle and Thomas Jordan, who average 40 points combined this season. Buffalo won five of six games before losing 86-74 to Hopkins on Feb. 26.

11. Mahtomedi (3A, 22-3) Previous: 12

The Zephyrs have won 16 of 17 games entering their Feb. 27 matchup against Hastings. Willie Roeloffs and Mark Graff average 42 points combined this season for Mahtomedi, which has a 12-3 record in the Metro East.

12. Alexandria (18-7) Previous: 11

The Cardinals won 10 consecutive games in January and February before splitting their next eight. Alexandria challenged itself in non-league play against the likes of Tartan and Totino-Grace. Talan Witt, Mason Witt and Gavin Roderick combined for 74 points in a 92-90 loss to TG on Feb. 26.

13. Henning (1A, 25-0) Previous: 14

The Hornets are one of only three undefeated teams in the coaches rankings in the four classes, along with Tartan and Morris Area. Kale Misegades is averaging 31.3 points per game this season, among the top five in the state.

14. Prior Lake (19-6) Previous: 13

The Lakers bounced back from a loss to Eagan with a 94-76 victory over Eastview on Feb. 24. Woeser Jepna, Kolby Thompson, Drew Brinkman, Kobby Sam-brew and Colten Gunderson combined for 72 points aginst Eastview.

15. Rochester Mayo (21-4) Previous: 13

The Spartans have won 13 of 14 games, with their only loss during that stretch coming against Apple Valley on Feb. 11. Isaac Peterson had a combined 49 points in victories over Owatonna and Albert Lea.

16. Northfield (3A, 22-3) Previous: 16

The Raiders have won seven of eight games, with their only loss coming against Rochester Century on Feb. 5. South Dakota State football recruit Kayden Oakland is averaging more than 20 points and nine rebounds per game.

17. Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta (2A, 25-0) Previous: 17

The Tigers finished the regular season undefeated and will open the Section 3, Class 2A quarterfinals against Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City on Feb. 27. Their best wins of the season were in a sweep of Montevideo.

18. Goodhue (2A, 26-1) Previous: 18

The Wildcats have 19 consecutive wins entering the Section 1, Class 2A quarterfinals against Lake City on March 2 at the Mayo Civic Arena. Senior Luke Roschen and sophomore Alex Loos average 43 points per game combined.

19. Chaska (22-4) Previous: 21

The Hawks ended the regular season with 18 consecutive victories after a 91-88 double-overtime victory over Waconia. Tyler Forrest, Kalin Jochum and Chase Maetzold combined for 56 points against Waconia to keep the streak going.

20. St. Paul Central (23-2) Previous: 22

The Minutemen bring a 15-game win streak into their Feb. 27 game against Minneapolis Southwest. They’ve already won the St. Paul City title and are scheduled to play Minneapolis South for the Twin Cities Championship on Feb. 28.

21. Lakeville South (19-6) Previous: 20

The Cougars fell to Lakeville North 67-63 on Feb. 24, which completed the sweep for the Panthers against their rival this season. Lakeville South can still regroup to end the regular season Feb. 27 at Shakopee.

22. Mankato East (3A, 18-7) Previous: 24

The Cougars have won five of six games, with their only loss in that stretch coming against Hopkins. Amari Nobles led the team with 23 points in a Feb. 24 victory over Owatonna.

23. Pequot Lakes (2A, 24-1) Previous: 24

The Patriots won the Granite Ridge Conference over defending Class 2A champion Albany by finishing with an 11-0 league record. They have won 17 consecutive regular-season games.

24. Eden Prairie (17-8) Previous: 19

The Eagles lost four of seven games entering their Feb. 27 against Minnetonka. Senior Hamze Yusuf, who was on the Mr. Basketball watch list, had 29 and 25 points in back-to-back losses to Edina and Maple Grove.

25. Eagan (18-7) Previous: unranked

The Wildcats jump into the rankings following a seven-game winning streak entering their Feb. 27 rematch vs. Rosemount. They’ve already beaten Rosemount, Lakeville South, Lakeville North, Farmington and Prior Lake this season.

