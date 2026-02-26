Skip to main content
Minnesota high school boys basketball state poll: Week 13

Undefeated teams remain No. 1 in classes 4A, 2A and 1A.

Samuel Mohs (10) of Wayzata defends East Ridge guard Cedric Tomes (3) at East Ridge High School in Woodbury, Minn., on Monday, February 9, 2026. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Joe Gunther

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Class 2A has a new No. 1 in the latest Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association boys basketball poll.

Goodhue, the No. 1 team in 2A all season, dropped to No. 2 while undefeated Morris jumped to the top spot.

In Class 4A, the grouping for the state’s largest schools, East Ridge moved from No. 7 to No. 5 and Minnehaha Academy followed the same pattern upward in 2A. Southland moved from No. 5 to No. 3 in Class 1A.

Four teams joined their respective top 10 polls after missing out last week. Grand Rapids joined Class 3A at No. 10, Albany is back in the top 10 at No. 9 in Class 2A and Fertile-Beltrami and Liberty Classical joined Class 1A at No. 9 and No. 10, respectively.

Class 4A

1. Tartan (24-0). Previous Rank: No. 1

2. Wayzata (22-3). Previous Rank: No. 2

3. Maple Grove (17-6). Previous Rank: No. 3

4. Buffalo (21-4). Previous Rank: No. 5

5. East Ridge (19-5). Previous Rank: No. 7

6. Prior Lake (18-6). Previous Rank: No. 4

7. Cretin-Derham Hall (19-5). Previous Rank: No. 8

8. Hopkins (17-7). Previous Rank: No. 6

9. Lakeville South (19-5). Previous Rank: No. 9

10. Chaska (21-4). Previous Rank: No. 10

Class 3A

1. Totino-Grace (21-2). Previous Rank: 1

2. DeLaSalle (22-2). Previous Rank: 2

3. Richfield (22-2). Previous Rank: 3

4. Mahtomedi (21-3). Previous Rank: 4

5. Northfield (21-3). Previous Rank: No. 5

6. St. Paul Johnson (18-5). Previous Rank: 6

7. Becker (20-4). Previous Rank: No. T8

8. Mankato East (17-7). Previous Rank: 7

9. St. Cloud Apollo (17-7). Previous Rank: No. T8

10. Grand Rapids (19-5). Previous Rank: unranked

Class 2A

1. Morris (24-0). Previous Rank: No. 2

2. Goodhue (25-1). Previous Rank: No. 1

3. Pequot Lakes (23-1). Previous Rank: No. 3

4. Montevideo (23-2). Previous Rank: No. 4

5. Minnehaha Academy (19-5). Previous Rank: No. 7

6. Holy Family (18-5). Previous Rank: No. 6

7. Annandale (19-4). Previous Rank: No. 5

8. Zumbrota-Mazeppa (21-4). Previous Rank: No. 9

9. Albany (18-6). Previous Rank: Unranked

10. Southwest Christian (16-7). Previous Rank: No. 8

Class 1A

1. Henning (24-0). Previous Rank: No. 1

2. Central Minnesota Christian (24-1). Previous Rank: No. 2

3. Southland (24-1). Previous Rank: No. 5

4. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (23-3). Previous Rank: No. 4

5. Red Lake County (22-3). Previous Rank: No. 3

6. Pelican Rapids (19-5). Previous Rank: No. 7

7. Hills-Beaver Creek (22-3). Previous Rank: No. 6

8. Nevis (21-3). Previous Rank: No. 9

9. Fertile-Beltrami (21-3). Previous Rank: unranked

10. Liberty Classical (23-2). Previous Rank: unranked

