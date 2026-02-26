Minnesota high school boys basketball state poll: Week 13

Class 2A has a new No. 1 in the latest Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association boys basketball poll.

Goodhue, the No. 1 team in 2A all season, dropped to No. 2 while undefeated Morris jumped to the top spot.

In Class 4A, the grouping for the state’s largest schools, East Ridge moved from No. 7 to No. 5 and Minnehaha Academy followed the same pattern upward in 2A. Southland moved from No. 5 to No. 3 in Class 1A.

Four teams joined their respective top 10 polls after missing out last week. Grand Rapids joined Class 3A at No. 10, Albany is back in the top 10 at No. 9 in Class 2A and Fertile-Beltrami and Liberty Classical joined Class 1A at No. 9 and No. 10, respectively.

Class 4A

1. Tartan (24-0). Previous Rank: No. 1

2. Wayzata (22-3). Previous Rank: No. 2

3. Maple Grove (17-6). Previous Rank: No. 3

4. Buffalo (21-4). Previous Rank: No. 5