Though this matchup isn’t new, it’s more unexpected than it’s been the past three years, when the teams were the top two seeds. Wayzata stunned No. 1-seeded Rogers, a newcomer in the section, in the semifinals on Saturday, Feb. 21, to advance to the section final.

For the fourth consecutive season, Edina and Wayzata will meet in the Class 2A, Section 6 boys hockey championship, with a ticket to the state tournament on the line. The No. 2-seeded Hornets and No. 4-seeded Trojans face off Wednesday, Feb. 25, at 6 p.m. at Ridder Arena in a game streaming exclusively on Strib Varsity.

On the other side of the bracket, Edina beat third-seeded Holy Angels in overtime to reach its fifth consecutive section final. The Hornets have advanced to state each of the past four seasons, winning the Class 2A title in 2024 and finishing runner-up in 2023.

Wayzata last made the state tournament in 2021 after beating Edina in the section semifinals. The Hornets knocked the Trojans out in the semifinals the following season, and the teams have met in the finals every year since.

Senior forward Tucker Johnson and junior forward Bode McConnell lead the Hornets with 57 and 51 points this season; Johnson has 41 assists, and McConnell has 30 goals. Johnson scored the overtime game-winner against Holy Angels in the semifinals.

Chase Bjorgaard, who led Edina to the Class 6A football title in the fall, boasts a .915 save percentage and 2.27 goals-against average, but he gave up four goals in the Hornets’ regular-season finale loss at Wayzata. The Trojans shut down Johnson and McConnell, and Wayzata goalie Ryan Pellinger posted a .962 save percentage in the 4-1 win.

Wayzata had lost 5-4 at Edina on Jan. 22 and will see whether it cracked the code. Senior forward Eli Molde should be a factor; he scored twice in the Feb. 12 win over Edina and had a hat trick in the 5-2 section semifinal victory over Rogers. Molde is one of five Trojans with double-digit goals this season, scoring 15. He’s joined by senior forward Tommy Colmenero (11) and junior forwards McCoy Kurtz (13), Kruz Sauer (13) and Jackson Hendricks (11).