This is perhaps the most frenzied week in Minnesota hockey. There are 16 coveted positions at stake to reach the boys hockey state tournament, and those 16 golden tickets — eight in Class 2A, eight in 1A — all will be handed out to section winners over the next 96 hours across the state.

The scramble begins Tuesday night, Feb. 24, and ends Friday night when the last section final horn sounds. In between: passion, overflowing crowds, lines outside of rinks, finals that match up longtime section rivals and much more.

Let’s take a look at each day, Tuesday through Friday, and shine a little light on the most compelling finals.

Tuesday, Feb. 24

The madness begins at the new Lee and Penny Anderson Arena at the University of St. Thomas for the Class 2A, Section 3 final between No. 1-seeded Rosemount, one game away from its first 2A tournament appearance after beating Eastview in the semifinals, and St. Thomas Academy, 4-0 conquerors of rival Cretin-Derham Hall in the semifinals. Rosemount has proved it deserves the No. 1 seed in the section, having shut out three of its last four opponents. But can the Irish handle section finals pressure? St. Thomas Academy sure can. The Cadets have 15 prior appearances and five state titles on their resume. Those kinds of things matter. This is a compelling way to kick off three days of section finals. Game time is 7 p.m.

Can Edina do it again? (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Wednesday, Feb. 25

Ridder Arena, home to the Gophers women’s hockey team, will be home to a battle of rivals when Wayzata meets Edina. Wayzata pulled off the upset of the postseason to date when it ended Rogers’ 13-game winning streak with a 5-2 victory in the Class 2A, Section 6 semifinal Saturday. Goalie Ryan Pellinger held Rogers scoreless through two periods and stopped 44 of 46 shots on goal in the game. Next up for the Trojans is none other than Edina, which survived Holy Angels 3-2 in the section semifinals thanks to a Bode McConnell goal in overtime. With their 44 previous state tournament appearances and 15 state titles, the Hornets are the most decorated and polarizing team in the state. The teams have split a pair of games this season. Expect a vociferous gathering. Puck drops at 6 p.m.

Watch this game: The Edina-Wayzata section final will be streaming exclusively on Strib Varsity. Go here to see the livestream.

Other finals Wednesday:

• 2A, Section 8: Moorhead vs. Elk River/Zimmerman, at Alexandria, 7 p.m.