Breck clinches Class 1A girls hockey state title

With seven seconds left in the Class 1A girls hockey state championship game on Saturday, a premature scream escaped from Breck’s roster of 20.

Sophomore forward Mackenna Schlieman’s goal just seconds earlier sank Warroad’s hopes of returning home to Hockeytown, USA, with another state title.

As the seconds ticked down, sticks, gloves and golden helmets flew into the air and hit the ice of Grand Casino Arena. After six years, Breck secured its fifth state title, and did it against the tournament’s No. 1 seed with a 4-1 victory.

Breck’s victory was done with the help of its star-studded sophomore lineup.

“As a little girl, you always dreamed of being the team to win and throw your gloves at the end of the tournament,” sophomore defender Alexis Ulrich said. “You want to be the team to throw your gloves at the end of the season. You want to leave your mark and your legacy.”

Expand image Expand image Expand image Expand image Expand image Expand image Expand image Expand image Expand image Expand image Expand image Expand image Expand image Expand image Expand image Expand image 1/16

The Mustangs scored first with just under three minutes left in the opening period. Junior defender Molly Larson’s launch from the blue line soared over Warroad goalie and Gopher commit Payton Rolli to give Breck the momentum the team would keep.

Breck entered the final with only one regular-season loss: a 3-1 beatdown from the Warriors. Head coach Tricia Luoma said that loss set the tone for the rest of the season, and, more importantly, the state final.

“I just wanted us to play the best game that we could play and honestly wanted Warroad to play the best game that they could play,” Luoma said. “We learned a lot from that loss in early December against Warroad. We identified areas that we needed to solidify if we wanted to be successful in January and February. The players really committed to those areas, and I think that led to our success today.”