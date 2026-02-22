Showstoppers: The players who stood out on high school hockey’s biggest stage

On Saturday, Feb. 21, Hill-Murray defended its Class 2A girls hockey title to win the program’s fourth state championship, while in Class 1A, Breck won its fifth title in its first trip to state in six years.

Meet six players who made an outsized impact on their teams’ success in this year’s state tournament at Grand Casino Arena. Two freshman goaltenders backstopped their teams to state titles, two sophomore defenders played beyond their years and two senior forwards did their best to will their teams to the finish.

Players are listed in alphabetical order.

Hill-Murray defender Olivia Braunshausen, right, celebrates after scoring a goal in the Class 2A state tournament semifinals at Grand Casino Arena on Friday, Feb. 20. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Olivia Braunshausen

Hill-Murray sophomore defender

Introducing Braunshausen to the media after Hill-Murray’s quarterfinal victory, co-head coach John Pohl misspoke and said she was a a junior before correcting himself. It’s understandable, in a way; Braunshausen is a rock solid, veteran force on the Pioneers blue line.

Not only did Braunshausen record a goal and an assist in each of the Pioneers’ quarterfinal and semifinal victories (two of her four goals this season), but her stick positioning and blocked shots helped the Pioneers keep a dangerous Centennial/Spring Lake Park team quiet for the first two periods of Hill-Murray’s 4-3 state championship victory.

Centennial/Spring Lake Park defender Annabelle Buccicone celebrates after scoring a goal against Farmington in the Class 2A state tournament quarterfinals on Thursday, Feb. 19, at Grand Casino Arena. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Annabelle Buccicone

Centennial/Spring Lake Park sophomore defender

After scoring six goals in the regular season, Buccicone scored six in six postseason games, including one in the Cougars’ quarterfinal and semifinal victories. She also assisted on two goals in the state tournament, one in the semis and another in the championship game.