Hopkins’ Jayden Moore joins point guard royalty, but his legacy is still being written

On a recent February afternoon, the Royals Athletic Center, located on the campus of Hopkins High School, was empty when longtime Hopkins basketball coach Ken Novak Jr. watched his senior star point guard quietly stroll in for practice.

Novak thought about how much the electric 6-foot playmaker has meant to his program and to Minnesota basketball over the years. Not many players can fill a high school gym and put on a show like Jayden Moore.

“He’s had a great career,” Novak said of Moore, who on Feb. 17 set the state’s career assist record when he picked up his 1,275th, surpassing Ely guard Mark Heiman, who finished his career in 2014.

Providence Academy senior Maddyn Greenway broke the girls state record this season and through Feb. 20 had 1,237 career assists.

When conversations arise about the great point guards to come out of Minnesota, big-time talents like Khalid El-Amin, Tyus Jones, Tre Jones and Jalen Suggs, how will Moore be remembered?

“Khalid-El Amin was pretty special,” Novak remarked.

Moore, a North Dakota recruit, is also special. He can shoot from beyond the three-point line, finish above the rim and facilitate with the best of them. He is Hopkins’ all-time leader in points, assists and rebounds in a varsity career that started with a few games in the seventh grade during the 2020-21 season.

As a starter on varsity, he has won more than 100 games, beginning with his eighth-grade season. He’s still looking to play in his first state tournament, though.