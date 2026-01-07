Hopkins boys basketball coach Ken Novak Jr. reaches 1,000 victories milestone

Hopkins coach Ken Novak Jr. knew what was on the line in his team’s Lake Conference boys basketball game against Maple Grove on Tuesday, Jan. 6.

Novak was at coaching victory No. 999.

After the final buzzer sounded with a 75-70 win against the Crimson, Novak did not celebrate. The legendary head coach lightly embraced his assistant and proceeded down the handshake line. Fans cheered, but there was no announcement.

The Royals players seemed more excited than Novak to see win No. 1,000 come to fruition, but it’s been a long career, which started at Blaine in 1982.

Novak is now 13 wins away from surpassing Bob McDonald’s all-time boys state record of 1,012 coaching wins set in 2014.

“It’s gone so fast, it’s scary,” Novak said following the game. “It’s one game. It was actually a good game. Two teams that are decent. We’re getting better.”

Hopkins senior Jayden Moore scored 13 of his 18 points in the second half, including his team’s final six points. Xavier Frelix (16 points), Tre Moore (13) and Kyree Nelson (11) also scored in double figures for the Royals.

“It’s just a great team win,” said Jayden Moore, who made two free throws in the waning seconds to seal the victory. “We had good preparation throughout the week. So we were very confident coming into this game ... Coach getting his 1,000th win, he’s legendary.”