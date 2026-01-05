Skip to main content
Minnesota high school boys basketball state poll: Week 5

Richfield jumps ahead of Totino-Grace for the top spot in Class 3A while Henning moves back ahead of Cherry in Class 1A.

Isaac Olmstead of Wayzata scores over Luke Hilger of Cretin-Derham Hall in the second half on Dec. 13, 2025 in St. Paul, MN. Wayzata remains No. 1 in Class 4A according to state high school coaches. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Joe Gunther

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Richfield and Henning claimed the No. 1 spots in their respective classes in the latest Minnesota Boys Basketball Coaches Association poll released Jan. 4.

Richfield jumped ahead of Totino-Grace for the top spot in Class 3A while Henning moved back ahead of Cherry in Class 1A.

Also moving up in Class 3A were Mankato East, Becker and Willmar. Mankato East and Becker moved up two spots each to No. 7 and No. 8, respectively. Willmar came in at No. 9 after going unranked in the previous poll.

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton and Winona Cotter made the biggest jumps of any team. The teams both climbed four spots in their respective classes. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton moved from No. 8 to No. 4 in Class 1A while Winona Cotter jumped from No. 10 to No. 6 in Class 2A.

Meanwhile, Buffalo moved from No. 9 to No. 7 in Class 4A and Morris and Caledonia moved up two spots each to No. 2 and No. 7, respectively.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa and Wabasso moved into their respective top 10 polls after going unranked in the previous poll. Zumbrota-Mazeppa is in at No. 10 in Class 2A and Wabasso is No. 10 in Class 1A.

Class 4A

1. Wayzata (10-1). Previous Rank: No. 1

2. Tartan (7-0). Previous Rank: No. 2

3. Maple Grove (7-2). Previous Rank: No. 3

4. Eagan (8-0). Previous Rank: No. 4

5. Cretin-Derham Hall (7-2). Previous Rank: No. 5

6. Farmington (7-1). Previous Rank: No. 6

7. Buffalo (9-0). Previous Rank: No. 9

8. Moorhead (9-0). Previous Rank: No. 7

9. Eden Prairie (8-1). Previous Rank: No. 8

10. Hopkins (6-3). Previous Rank: No. 10

Class 3A

1. Richfield (9-0). Previous Rank: 2

2. Totino-Grace (5-2). Previous Rank: 1

3. DeLaSalle (6-2). Previous Rank: 3

4. St. Paul Johnson (6-0). Previous Rank: 4

5. Mahtomedi (6-1). Previous Rank: 5

6. Northfield (8-1). Previous Rank: No. 6

7. Mankato East (6-3). Previous Rank: 9

8. Becker (6-1). Previous Rank: 10

9. Willmar (7-0). Previous Rank: unranked

10. Orono (5-3). Previous Rank: 8

Class 2A

1. Belle Plaine (7-0). Previous Rank: No. 1

2. Morris (6-0). Previous Rank: No. 4

3. Goodhue (9-1). Previous Rank: No. 2

4. Montevideo (7-1). Previous Rank: No. 5

5. Holy Family (5-2). Previous Rank: No. 6

6. Winona Cotter (9-1). Previous Rank: No. 10

7. Caledonia (6-3). Previous Rank: No. 9

8. Pequot Lakes (7-1). Previous Rank: No. 3

9. Albany (7-1). Previous Rank: No. 7

10. Zumbrota-Mazeppa (8-1). Previous Rank: unranked

Class 1A

1. Henning (7-0). Previous Rank: No. 2

T2. Cherry (9-1). Previous Rank: No. 1

T2. Red Lake County (7-0). Previous Rank: No. 3

4. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (11-0). Previous Rank: No. 8

5. Hills-Beaver Creek (6-0). Previous Rank: No. 4

6. Dawson-Boyd (8-1). Previous Rank: No. 7

7. Nevis (7-0). Previous Rank: No. 6

8. Pelican Rapids (8-2). Previous Rank: No. 5

9. Central Minnesota Christian (8-0). Previous Rank: No. 9

10. Wabasso (8-0). Previous Rank: unranked

