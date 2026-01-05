Minnesota high school boys basketball state poll: Week 5

Richfield and Henning claimed the No. 1 spots in their respective classes in the latest Minnesota Boys Basketball Coaches Association poll released Jan. 4.

Richfield jumped ahead of Totino-Grace for the top spot in Class 3A while Henning moved back ahead of Cherry in Class 1A.

Also moving up in Class 3A were Mankato East, Becker and Willmar. Mankato East and Becker moved up two spots each to No. 7 and No. 8, respectively. Willmar came in at No. 9 after going unranked in the previous poll.

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton and Winona Cotter made the biggest jumps of any team. The teams both climbed four spots in their respective classes. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton moved from No. 8 to No. 4 in Class 1A while Winona Cotter jumped from No. 10 to No. 6 in Class 2A.

Meanwhile, Buffalo moved from No. 9 to No. 7 in Class 4A and Morris and Caledonia moved up two spots each to No. 2 and No. 7, respectively.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa and Wabasso moved into their respective top 10 polls after going unranked in the previous poll. Zumbrota-Mazeppa is in at No. 10 in Class 2A and Wabasso is No. 10 in Class 1A.

Class 4A

1. Wayzata (10-1). Previous Rank: No. 1

2. Tartan (7-0). Previous Rank: No. 2