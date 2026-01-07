For the St. Croix Lutheran girls basketball banquet last year, Callie Oakland’s face was superimposed on a picture of Basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman as a fun way to celebrate her season.

The idea came from Oakland’s mom. It made sense.

Oakland, a 6-foot-1 senior forward, loves watching highlights of Rodman, a former NBA star, dominating the boards. One of her prized possessions is a T-shirt of Rodman wearing his trademark nose ring and pink hair from the Chicago Bulls dynasty teams in the 1990s.

The Northern Iowa recruit has a love for rebounding that has helped her not only become the top rebounder in Minnesota girls hoops this season but also one of the best in state history.

Through 10 games this season, Oakland was averaging 26.3 points and a state-leading 20.2 rebounds, which included at least 20 boards in six games.

Entering the new year, Oakland and Le Sueur-Henderson’s 6-10 junior, Hunter Vinkemeier, were the only players averaging both 25 points or more and 20 rebounds per game.

“When ‘The Last Dance’ came out, the Michael Jordan documentary, I watched that all of the time, and Dennis Rodman was always rebounding,” Oakland said. “I was like, ‘I want to rebound like him’. So I always made it my mission to be a relentless rebounder like he was.”

Oakland’s high is 28 rebounds in a game. Laura Wendorff of Fulda (1996) and Missy Kassube of Eagle Valley (2008) share the Minnesota girls single-game record with 34 rebounds. Chase Coley of Minneapolis Washburn set the single-season record of 604 in 2014.