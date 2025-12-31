The Timberwolves Shootout put Minnesota hoops on the national map. Is there a chance it could return?

Munneke, the last remaining employee from the franchise’s inaugural year in 1989, came up with the idea of the event after inviting Park of Cottage Grove, led by former Gopher Sam Jacobson, to play rival Woodbury at Target Center in the early 1990s. DeLaSalle also played Monticello in a game that featured DeLaSalle’s Ben Johnson, who later became the Gophers coach, and Joel Przybilla, who went on to play at the U and became an NBA lottery pick.
Munneke eventually teamed with then-DeLaSalle coach Dave Thorson to convince Oak Hill coach Steve Smith to play Minnesota North as part of a triple-header. That game was sandwiched between a girls game between Blake, which featured Carolyn Moos, a future Stanford and Lynx player, and Osseo, and the Wolves hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers that night.
Fans were charged $10 admission for the high school games, and that included a ticket to the Wolves game.
“We had this young Timberwolves franchise,” Munneke said. “And we were looking at ways to have a deeper connection into the Minnesota high school scene. … There’s so much pride, opportunity and community involvement in these things.”
In 1999, Munneke had a soft verbal agreement with St. Vincent-St. Mary’s Catholic High School of Akron, Ohio, to bring a young LeBron James to Minneapolis for the Wolves Shootout. It didn’t come to fruition.
Still, Munneke credited Thorson, now a Gophers assistant, and retired Nike marketing executive Tony Dorado with using their relationships to help expand the shootout’s reach. They landed schools from the West to East coasts, including Love-led Lake Oswego from Oregon.
Comments