The Timberwolves Shootout put Minnesota hoops on the national map. Is there a chance it could return?

Khalid El-Amin won three state titles and an NCAA championship, but he first came to prominence during a high school basketball showcase at Target Center in the mid-1990s.

Initially called the Triple Header of Hoops, Minnesota basketball fans might know the event by another name: the Timberwolves Shootout.

In the inaugural shootout in 1996, El-Amin led Minneapolis North to an 85-56 blowout win over Virginia’s Oak Hill Academy, a two-time national champion and the No. 2-ranked team in the country.

Over a span of two decades, the Timberwolves Shootout impacted a generation of Minnesota players.

“We wanted that challenge,” El-Amin told Strib Varsity. “We wanted to put Minnesota basketball on the map. We wanted to show we had good basketball in Minnesota.”

El-Amin, who went on to win a national title at Connecticut, was eventually dubbed the best high school point guard in the country after outplaying Oak Hill’s William Avery, a Duke recruit.

Khalid El-Amin signs autographs after Minneapolis North defeated Oak Hill Academy 85-56 in December 1996. (JERRY HOLT)

That victory gave instant hoops credibility to the State of Hockey. Other powerhouse programs lined up to come to the Twin Cities to compete in an NBA arena.

Renamed the Gatorade Timberwolves Shootout in 2001, the state’s premier regular-season basketball event attracted teams from Los Angeles, New York, Washington, D.C., and other basketball hotbeds. It hosted 50 future NBA players, from local standouts like Cole Aldrich, Kris Humphries, Rick Rickert and Tyus Jones to out-of-state stars like Kevin Love, DeMarcus Cousins, Josh Smith and Jrue Holiday.