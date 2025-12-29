Tartan proves worthy of possible No. 1 ranking with win over Maple Grove

Only one spot separates Tartan and Maple Grove in the latest Minnesota boys basketball Class 4A coaches poll.

That meant their matchup in the Capitol City Classic would help settle the debate over which team is the biggest threat to No. 1 Wayzata.

The Titans were 29-1 last season, but looked just as talented this year with an early win against Hopkins. They added to that résumé with a 68-61 win Dec. 27 against the Crimson at Macalester College.

Sophomores K.J. Wilson and Emmanuel Oyesanmi combined for 31 points to help No. 2 Tartan (6-0) hold off No. 3 Maple Grove in the second half.

Wilson, who led his team with 18 points, also had 27 points with an earlier December win against Hopkins.

“We played with more urgency,” Wilson said about Tartan’s second-half surge. “We knew they were going to go on a run. We had to stay in the game and stay mentally focused to close them out for the win.”

Maple Grove’s Baboucarr Ann, the No. 1-rated junior in the state, finished with 24 points, which included rallying his team from a 13-point deficit to pull within 60-54 late in the game.

The Crimson struggled to create opportunities for others like 7-foot junior Jack Thelen and North Dakota State recruit Max Iversen.