Brainerd, cooperative program look to repeat as champions at adapted floor hockey state tournaments

The two-day tournaments will be played at Bloomington Jefferson High School Feb. 27-28.

The athletes for the Brainerd PI adapted floor hockey state champion pose for a photo with their trophy. (Joe Gunther/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Joe Gunther

The Minnesota Star Tribune

The physical and cognitive impaired adapted floor hockey state tournaments will be played at Bloomington Jefferson High School Feb. 27-28.

The defending champions in each division enter the state tournament as undefeated No. 1 seeds.

Brainerd won last year’s PI Division championship in overtime. They are lone unbeaten team in the division.

In the CI division, New Prague/Tri-City United/Le Sueur-Henderson/Belle Plaine/Jordan claimed the title last season. They are the south’s top seed and one of two unbeaten teams in their division. Stillwater/Mahtomedi, who was the runner-up last season, is the other undefeated team and top seed in the north side of the bracket.

Here’s what you need to know about watching the tournament, either from up close or afar:

How to Attend

The two-day tournaments will be played at Bloomington Jefferson High School. Spectators are advised to enter Door No. 34.

On Friday, Feb. 27, the quarterfinal round begins with the first games of each division at 5 p.m. The other rest of the quarterfinal round games are scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

On Saturday, Feb. 28 the consolation semifinals are at 9 a.m. The championship semifinal round for the PI Division is at 10:30 a.m. The championship semifinal round for the CI Division is at 12 p.m. The final rounds for the PI Division will be at 12:15 p.m. for the consolation championship, 2:15 p.m. for the third-place game and 2:30 p.m. for the championship game. The final rounds for the CI Division will be at 1:45 p.m. for the consolation championship, 3:45 p.m. for the third-place game and 4 p.m. for the championship.

Award ceremonies will follow each championship game.

Tickets are available online or on-site. The ticket gates will open one hour prior to the first game of each day.

Programs are available online here.

How to Watch

All three days of the meet are available to stream on the Neighborhood Sports Network. Streaming is complimentary for the championship games of the PI/CI divisions.

