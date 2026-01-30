Unified sports programs bring together athletes for more than wins and losses

It didn’t take long to see that both groups were having a blast.
“Liam was all of 8 years old, and it was one of the best days we’ve ever had. I can’t tell you who had more fun, the varsity players or the special needs kids,” Jill said. “By the end of the day, your face hurt from smiling so much, laughing and giggling.”
Months later, in the spring of that school year, Jill and Liam were shopping in downtown Stillwater when they decided to visit a local candy store.
“A big, blond kid came in. He remembered Liam from that football experience and made it a point to come over and talk to him,” Jill recalled. “They had made a connection. That would make an impression on any insecure 8-year-old boy. It was lovely.”
Most students are exposed to Unified sports through the TRUST Club, its acronym standing for True Respect Unifies Students Together. Often, what begins with uncertainty soon becomes dedication to their mission.
“I’ve been involved since I was in sixth grade,” Stillwater senior Lyla Polehna said. “TRUST Club helps us build stronger relationships. I love it. There are days when I might not feel like going, but I know if I don’t go, I might not get the chance to see some of these kids. And what we’re trying to do is create relationships that not only last through school, but will last for a lifetime.”
