Unified sports programs bring together athletes for more than wins and losses

Liam Chau is a popular kid at Stillwater High School.

A gregarious senior with a permanent smile, Chau rarely makes it an hour without other students waving, stopping to say hi and taking a few moments to chat.

Jill, Liam’s mom, said a simple trip to Target can take more than an hour because of Liam’s lofty standing within the community.

“We can’t go to a store or a restaurant without him being hailed by other students,” said Jill, who works in administration within the school district. “Kids are always coming over to give him a fist bump or a bro hug. They go out of their way, and it’s so warm and sincere.”

It wasn’t always like this for Liam, who is naturally outgoing. The fist bumps, the hugs and interactions with other students weren’t as overt.

Over the years, his network of friends grew. It came via the Unified Sports program at Stillwater, a Special Olympics program that supports teams composed of students with and without intellectual disabilities.

Liam has Down syndrome.

The goal of Unified Sports is to bring together “friends” and “partners,” students with and without intellectual disabilities. They play together on the same teams, with two groups of athletes working together.