Ice rink was a sanctuary for this girls hockey team until ICE arrived in the Twin Cities

On a minus 11-degree Friday night in late January, a sheet of ice should have carried a cacophony of hockey sticks slapping pucks, high-pitched giggles and the thud of wobbly skaters hitting the ice. Instead, the rink where girls from various backgrounds come together to learn hockey was echoey.

When the Minneapolis-St. Paul Starwhals, a youth girls hockey club, formed five years ago, the mission was simple: make hockey accessible.

The Starwhals — a cooperative between Langford Park Hockey, City of Lakes Youth Hockey and Edgcumbe Youth Hockey girls teams — have provided a safe space for the diverse team, which has welcomed Somali, Native American, Chinese, Karen and Filipino players. That is, until ICE agents swept through Minnesota and Operation Metro Surge began in early December.

Hockey parents were suddenly thrown into crisis management. What was once an icy playground now needed an emergency plan if ICE officers showed up at the rink.

“Do you make hockey available, or don’t you?” asked Cory Larson, the president of Minneapolis Titans Youth Hockey and the Starwhals. “Do you lock yourself in locker rooms?”

Practices now host a fraction of the club’s typical numbers. The under-8, under-10 and under-12 rosters have seen attendance dips.

“All the kids on the ice right now are white, and this is about half of these two teams,” said Starwhals communications director Bria Florell, whose daughter plays on the under-8 team. “The ice is empty right now. We’re feeling that for sure.”

What was once a celebration of diversity now threatens to put a target on some of the team’s families, who are sheltering in place, Florell said.