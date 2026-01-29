Ice rink was a sanctuary for this girls hockey team until ICE arrived in the Twin Cities

On a minus 11-degree Friday night in late January, a sheet of ice should have carried a cacophony of hockey sticks slapping pucks, high-pitched giggles and the thud of wobbly skaters hitting the ice. Instead, the rink where girls from various backgrounds come together to learn hockey was echoey.
When the Minneapolis-St. Paul Starwhals, a youth girls hockey club, formed five years ago, the mission was simple: make hockey accessible.
The Starwhals — a cooperative between Langford Park Hockey, City of Lakes Youth Hockey and Edgcumbe Youth Hockey girls teams — have provided a safe space for the diverse team, which has welcomed Somali, Native American, Chinese, Karen and Filipino players. That is, until ICE agents swept through Minnesota and Operation Metro Surge began in early December.
Hockey parents were suddenly thrown into crisis management. What was once an icy playground now needed an emergency plan if ICE officers showed up at the rink.
“Do you make hockey available, or don’t you?” asked Cory Larson, the president of Minneapolis Titans Youth Hockey and the Starwhals. “Do you lock yourself in locker rooms?”
Practices now host a fraction of the club’s typical numbers. The under-8, under-10 and under-12 rosters have seen attendance dips.
“All the kids on the ice right now are white, and this is about half of these two teams,” said Starwhals communications director Bria Florell, whose daughter plays on the under-8 team. “The ice is empty right now. We’re feeling that for sure.”
What was once a celebration of diversity now threatens to put a target on some of the team’s families, who are sheltering in place, Florell said.
“We’ve tried to keep it as normal as possible,” said Aaron Flannigan, a hockey dad and the club’s secretary. He and Florell are two of the few parents watching from the glass as a pair of players take turns dragging each other across the ice by stick.
But returning to any semblance of normalcy was upset when federal agents fatally shot a second Minnesotan, Alex Pretti, on Jan. 24, the Saturday after practice. Minneapolis Parks and Recreation, which passed an anti-ICE resolution earlier this month, shut down all ice rinks for safety concerns later that day.
The Minneapolis Storm, a youth hockey association, said their practice registration system suggests attendance is down as well. The DinoMights, another metro youth hockey club with a large immigrant population, canceled all practices and games.
The Starwhals’ foundation puts them in a precarious spot: The youth hockey program started with the goal to introduce families to the game who wouldn’t have played otherwise — whether because of cost, skill or cultural barriers.
“That’s the Titans [and] Starwhals mission. We’re just trying to make hockey fun and affordable and competitive,” Larson said. “Twenty percent of our players skate for free. I’ve never turned down one scholarship request.”
Hockey is a predominantly white sport, and of the nine neighborhoods in St. Paul and Minneapolis that the club pools from, three have a population of more than 70% residents of color, according to census data.
“We value diversity, and we’re not quiet about that,” Florell said.
The Minneapolis and St. Paul public high schools the Starwhals will eventually attend have just one team in each city, largely because of changing neighborhood demographics. The club prides itself on introducing the Twin Cities’ immigrant population to hockey, including teaching Lah Paw, the first USA Hockey-registered Karen player, to skate in 2023.
Places that were once thought of as safe no longer feel secure, said Jane Graupman, the executive director of the International Institute of Minnesota, after federal agents detained two staff members at Roosevelt High School.
“It’s chipping away at people’s sense of security and safety in this country,” said Graupman, whose St. Paul-based organization resettles immigrants and refugees in the state. “Where are we safe in our community? It’s a question a lot of people are asking.”
As Minnesotans make grocery runs and offer ride shares to neighbors in need, the Starwhals operate off a similar community model.
“We’ve been really staying close as a team, offering rides to kids who need it, making sure that we’re staying close at each team level to make decisions on what’s best for each team,” Florell said. “Hockey comes second to life.”
“Our goal is to make hockey manageable for people,” Larson added. “Last year, we had a little bit of trouble with a couple of girls just not being able to get to places. So, I hired a couple of people just to drive them back and forth to practices and make sure they got to games.”
From the free equipment housed in the corner of the ice rink to the team’s no-cut policy to ride shares, the team takes community hockey to a next level.
“Anybody who wants to get out here and skate with us on the ice can,” Florell said. “We figure it out.”
The Starwhals are prepared for whatever comes next, whether that’s needing to cancel practice or delivering groceries. Hopefully, what’s next will sound like a loud rink and a full team finding the back of the net.
“If you want to be uplifted in times of trouble, go watch 8-year-old hockey practices,” Larson said with a laugh. “It’s entertaining.”
