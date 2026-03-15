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Rosemount rallies late to upset Hopkins for Class 4A state championship

Amisha Ramlall and sister Ashna combined for 36 points and Isla Silk’s late block shut down a Royals’ game winner to seal program’s first title.

Rosemount guard Amisha Ramlall (2) hoists her team’s trophy over her head after the Irish defeated Hopkins 63-62 in the Class 4A girls basketball state championship game. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
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By Cassidy Hettesheimer

The Minnesota Star Tribune

When the Rosemount girls basketball team wins a road game, the Irish clamber aboard the team bus and wait for the joyous feeling of the ground to give out beneath them.

That’s when they know they are descending the hill that leads down to their school. Only then will they begin to sing their fight song, trying to time it exactly so that they bellow the last “Irish” as they reach the front door.

After upsetting defending champion Hopkins 63-62 to claim Rosemount’s first Class 4A girls basketball state title, the No. 2-seeded Irish (29-3) knew they would be singing the loudest, most rambunctious fight song of the season, and that a crowd would be waiting to celebrate in the gym once they were done.

Not even an incoming blizzard could stop the euphoria of the bus’s descent.

“This team’s found a way all year,” Rosemount head coach Chris Orr said. “We’re going to find a way tonight.”

Against Hopkins, the program that holds a state-record nine championships, including last year’s, the Irish “found a way” while trailing 60-53 with five minutes remaining. Rosemount stitched together a 10-2 run in the game’s final five minutes and denied Hopkins a good look at a buzzer beater.

“There’s never a moment that was too big for this group,” Orr said.

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Before halftime, Hopkins (27-3) had wrestled away Rosemount’s quick start and led for the first dozen minutes of the second half until buckets from Rosemount junior guard Amisha Ramlall and sophomore guard Ashna Ramlall sparked the Irish’s late push.

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Sisters Amisha and Ashna led the Irish with 20 and 16 points, respectively, while Ashna grabbed a team-high six rebounds.

Amisha, an All-Minnesota Gophers commit, got to the rim often, scoring 15 of her points in the second half as Hopkins paid more attention — “every bit of it,” said Hopkins head coach Tara Starks — to the Irish’s perimeter threats. The Irish were uncharacteristically low volume from three-point range (2-for-8) headed into the game’s final five minutes.

“They shoot the ball way too well to give up uncontested shots, so that was the main focus defensively,” Starks said.

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It was, essentially, the opposite of what Rosemount knew it had to do to slow down the Royals in the post.

“If they’re going to beat us, they’re going to beat us from the outside,” Orr said. Hopkins couldn’t get those outside shots to fall, just 3-for-18 from three. “We’re going to collapse everybody and anybody inside,” Orr added.

Rosemount owned a 38-34 edge in points in the paint, but when it had to, pulled back from the paint and shot from deep. Back-to-back three-pointers from sophomore Kaylee Digler (her first points of the night) and junior Gianna Carpentier (10 points) gave the Irish a three-point lead with 3:19 to play.

Amisha had the assists on both threes for two of her game-high eight dimes, playing on her future college court.

“Being denied obviously opens up a lot for my teammates,” Amisha said. “And my teammates are very good basketball players, so if you take away one person, obviously you open up another ... That’s nothing really new for us.”

After a late jumper from Hopkins junior forward Erma Walker, who finished with 14 points and nine boards, the Royals fouled late, down 63-62. Missed free throws teed up Royals chances to retake the lead, but they came up empty-handed on inbound play from the Irish baseline with 3.6 seconds left.

The play, which Starks said was intended to be a lob to Walker, broke down. Rosemount junior guard Isla Silk got a hand on a baseline jumper from Jaliyah Diggs, who led the Royals with 20 points and eight rebounds. Attempts at a buzzer-beating put-back couldn’t find the rim.

“I was just trying not to foul, make her have a good contested shot,” said Silk, who finished with 12 points and four key rebounds. “I knew the rest of my teammates were going to get the ball, make it hard for them.”

“Our keyword for tonight — relentless," Orr said. “Just being aggressive, and that’s kind of what [Hopkins is] known for. And we ... wanted as best as we could give it right back to them.”

Both this Irish team and the Irish program are no strangers to close games. That’s how they lost the 2021 state title to Chaska, on a game winner with just over five seconds to play. That’s how this year’s squad beat Rochester Mayo, 65-64, in this year’s state semifinal.

But that prepared them for this moment, and made the bus ride home feel even sweeter, descending that hill with the program’s first state trophy.

“It means the world,” Amisha said. “This is the first in our program history, and obviously the players before they set the standard for us. ... It’s the best feeling you could ever ask for.”

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About the Author

Cassidy Hettesheimer

Sports reporter

Cassidy Hettesheimer is a high school sports reporter for Strib Varsity.

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