Rosemount rallies late to upset Hopkins for Class 4A state championship

Amisha had the assists on both threes for two of her game-high eight dimes, playing on her future college court.
“Being denied obviously opens up a lot for my teammates,” Amisha said. “And my teammates are very good basketball players, so if you take away one person, obviously you open up another ... That’s nothing really new for us.”
After a late jumper from Hopkins junior forward Erma Walker, who finished with 14 points and nine boards, the Royals fouled late, down 63-62. Missed free throws teed up Royals chances to retake the lead, but they came up empty-handed on inbound play from the Irish baseline with 3.6 seconds left.
The play, which Starks said was intended to be a lob to Walker, broke down. Rosemount junior guard Isla Silk got a hand on a baseline jumper from Jaliyah Diggs, who led the Royals with 20 points and eight rebounds. Attempts at a buzzer-beating put-back couldn’t find the rim.
“I was just trying not to foul, make her have a good contested shot,” said Silk, who finished with 12 points and four key rebounds. “I knew the rest of my teammates were going to get the ball, make it hard for them.”
“Our keyword for tonight — relentless," Orr said. “Just being aggressive, and that’s kind of what [Hopkins is] known for. And we ... wanted as best as we could give it right back to them.”
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