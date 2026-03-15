Rosemount rallies late to upset Hopkins for Class 4A state championship

When the Rosemount girls basketball team wins a road game, the Irish clamber aboard the team bus and wait for the joyous feeling of the ground to give out beneath them.

That’s when they know they are descending the hill that leads down to their school. Only then will they begin to sing their fight song, trying to time it exactly so that they bellow the last “Irish” as they reach the front door.

After upsetting defending champion Hopkins 63-62 to claim Rosemount’s first Class 4A girls basketball state title, the No. 2-seeded Irish (29-3) knew they would be singing the loudest, most rambunctious fight song of the season, and that a crowd would be waiting to celebrate in the gym once they were done.

Not even an incoming blizzard could stop the euphoria of the bus’s descent.

“This team’s found a way all year,” Rosemount head coach Chris Orr said. “We’re going to find a way tonight.”

Against Hopkins, the program that holds a state-record nine championships, including last year’s, the Irish “found a way” while trailing 60-53 with five minutes remaining. Rosemount stitched together a 10-2 run in the game’s final five minutes and denied Hopkins a good look at a buzzer beater.

“There’s never a moment that was too big for this group,” Orr said.

Expand image Expand image Expand image Expand image Expand image Expand image Expand image Expand image Expand image Expand image Expand image Expand image Expand image Expand image Expand image Expand image Expand image Expand image 1/18

Before halftime, Hopkins (27-3) had wrestled away Rosemount’s quick start and led for the first dozen minutes of the second half until buckets from Rosemount junior guard Amisha Ramlall and sophomore guard Ashna Ramlall sparked the Irish’s late push.