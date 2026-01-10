The varsity baseball coach at a Twin Cities high school received a text the night of Thursday, Jan. 8, that one of his favorite players, an immigrant from Venezuela, was leaving Minnesota with a cousin a few hours later.

His father was detained on Jan. 5 and scheduled for deportation to Venezuela. Another relative was detained three days later.

The athlete is worried that he could be next, as he is also believed to be on the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) deportation list.

The Minnesota Star Tribune agreed not to identify the student, family or school so those involved could speak openly about their experiences without potential repercussions.

In the evening of Jan. 8, fading fast for the student were a stable living situation, his school routine and his hopes of playing one more baseball season before graduating.

“We’ve loved coaching him,” his baseball coach told the Star Tribune. “I don’t know if I’ve ever coached a kid before that just absolutely loves the game like he does.”

The student and his cousin left Minnesota at 1 a.m.

These are trying times for many immigrant families in Minnesota, and sports are offering a distraction — in some ways, a support system — for athletes experiencing fear and stress from ICE’s latest enforcement actions.