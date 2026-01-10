Minnesota high school athletes’ lives upended by ICE surge
Students experiences have varied: They have missed their routines, had to leave their teams and tried to use sports as healthy distractions during the immigration enforcement surge in Minnesota.
About the Author
Joe Christensen
Strib Varsity Enterprise Reporter
Joe Christensen is our Strib Varsity Enterprise Reporter and moved into this position after several years as an editor. Joe graduated from the University of Minnesota and spent 15 years covering Major League Baseball, including stops at the Riverside Press-Enterprise and Baltimore Sun. He joined the Minnesota Star Tribune in 2005.See More